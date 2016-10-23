Happenings at area libraries

Children are encouraged to dress in costume. Registration is encouraged so the library staff can prepare enough supplies for the children. Registration for this free program can be done on the Events Calendar at www.jcpl.net or by calling 423-434-4458.

In other events at the city library:

• The library is now taking registration for the Mother Goose Program.

This program for children 18 months old and younger and their caregivers is offered on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. in November.

Stories, music, and movement are the ingredients for this program. Space is limited to provide the best program possible. Parents may choose which day is best for them and call 423-434-4458 to register.

In events at county libraries:

• The Washington County Library System will have a book discussion on “Brother Bill” on Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. at the Jonesborough Library, 200 E. Sabine Drive.

The discussion will be led by Daryl A. Carter, associate professor of history at East Tennessee State University.

The book, “Brother Bill: President Clinton and the Politics of Race and Class,” published by Carter in June, reviews President Clinton’s interesting political relationship with African-Americans.

It examines the changes and events over the course of his time in office, and examines how race and class as well as technologically play a part.

Carter will discuss his book and look at how it relates to our current election. With Election Day quickly approaching, this will be a unique opportunity to get a better understanding of our political system. Open and respectful discussion is encouraged.

The book discussion is open to all ages and registration is not required. All patrons are encouraged to read or re-read the book. The system has print copies that may be checked out. The book is also available in e-book form from Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

• The Jonesborough Library will host a Creature Feature on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 5:30 p.m. The film will be a 2004, PG-13-rated dark fantasy action-adventure film.

A notorious monster hunter is sent to Transylvania to stop Count Dracula, who is using Dr. Frankenstein's research and a werewolf for some sinister purpose.

The event features free drinks, Halloween candy and popcorn and is a free event sponsored by the Friends of the Washington County Library. For more information, call the library at 423-753-1800.

• Join Nick for the LEGO Club on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 5 p.m. at the Jonesborough Library. The theme this month is “Harry Potter.”

LEGO Club is an opportunity for “children” of all ages to come together once a month and participate in building challenges. There is no age limit for this program — you can’t be too young or too old.

The Jonesborough LEGO Club meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 5-6 p.m. Bring your own bricks to build with.

This program is free of charge. Healthy snacks and drinks will be provided. For more information, call the Jonesborough Library at 423-753-1800.

The library is currently taking donations of LEGO bricks for the club.

• The Washington County Libraries are accepting donations of food for area food banks during November in lieu of collecting fines for overdue materials.

The Jonesborough Library will be donating its collections to the Jonesborough Area Ministerial Association’s Food Pantry. The Gray Library is collecting for the Gray Community Chest Food Pantry.

The foods needed are assorted canned food items (fruit, vegetables, meat, etc.), dried beans, cereal, peanut butter, rice and pasta, cereals and boxed dinners. Also included are baby formula and baby food. Remember though, the libraries cannot accept glass containers, perishable food, or out-of-date items.

Both libraries are also doing a Pet Food for Fines drive. Donations will go to Good Samaritan Ministries Pet Food Pantry. The libraries can accept canned cat/dog food, cat litter, bagged food (small bags preferred), treats, and potty pads. No open packages, please.

For each qualified item donated, $1 in fines will be forgiven. Payment for lost or damaged library materials and processing fees are not included in the program.