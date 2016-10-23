Halloween events in the Tri-Cities

FAMILY EVENTS

• The Gray Fossil Site and Museum will celebrate Halloween in the Miocene Oct. 18-30 with decorated exhibit halls, glow-in-the-dark Miocene Mud, a mystery touch box and the chance to paint a fossil mold with glow-in-the-dark paint. Call 423-439-3659 or visit http://gfsm.handsonmuseum.org for more information.

• A Touch a Truck Trunk or Treat will be held at 6 p.m., Oct. 27 at Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., Johnson City. The event, which will continue until the candy runs out, offers hands-on opportunities for children to explore, climb on and touch trucks, emergency response vehicles, heavy machinery and other equipment while collecting candy. Admission is free. Call 423-434-6224.

• Our Saviour Lutheran Church will hold a Trunk or Treat from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, at the church, 212 Sunset Drive, Johnson City.

• An Austism Friendly Trunk or Treat will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 29 at Grace Fellowship Church in Kingsport. Non-scary, child-friendly trunks and costumes. Please find details and RSVP on the event calendar at http://www.meetup.com/East-TN-Autism-Social-Scene/events/

• The Spirit of the Harvest will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 29, at Rocky Mount Living History Museum. The event will feature living history tours of the Cobb farm, demonstrations of traditional harvest-time activities such as fireplace cooking and apple butter making, craft classes ($2 per craft), storytelling and a special “Frontier Academy” session about food preservation. Call 423-538-7396 or email info@rockymountmuseum.com.

• Johnson City Elks Lodge #825, 208 North Boone St., will host a Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 29, from noon until 2 p.m. Lots of treats for the kids. The public is invited.

• Blood Assurance will host a “Safe Trick-Or-Treating” event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, at all of its blood donor centers. The event will allow children the opportunity to receive candy and participate in Halloween activities while family members and friends give back by donating blood. Blood Assurance encourages parents to bring their kids in costume to color, play games and have some fun while adults enjoy some down time to make a blood donation. It also allows parents a chance to show their kids the importance of donating blood later in life.

• Milligan College will host its annual “Trunk or Treat” event on Thursday, Oct. 30, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. This year’s “Trunk or Treat” will be held in the parking lot of Milligan’s Faculty Office Building, located behind the McMahan Student Center. Parking for the event is available behind the Gregory Center for the Liberal Arts.

• Main Street in Downtown Historic Jonesborough is the place to be on Friday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the annual Halloween event. Halloween Haunts & Happenings boasts the best games, costume contest and trick-or-treating in East Tennessee. Halloween Haunts & Happenings is a free annual event and has been a tradition for area residents for nearly 40 years. Now, thousands come to celebrate this free family evening of fun. The event was recently recognized by the Tennessee Parks and Recreation Association with a Four Star Award.

• The Johnson City Public Library will offer a Halloween craft program for preschoolers ages two to five on Monday, Oct. 31 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Children are encouraged to dress in costume. Registration is encouraged so the library staff can prepare enough supplies for the children. Registration for this free program can be done on the Events Calendar at www.jcpl.net or by calling 423-434-4458.

• The Ooky, Kooky, Spooky 30th Annual Halloween Festival will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31, at Carver Rec Center, 422 W. Watauga Ave., Johnson City. Costume contest, inflatables, basketball shoot, football toss, dart throw and more. Cost is $1 for kids in costume; $2 for kids with no costume; $3 for all tickets. Game tickets are 50 cents each. Call 423-461-8830.

• HomeTrust Bank will sponsor Trick or Treat on Walnut Street from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. Children and their parents can safely roam to and from pre-approved merchants who will have more treats than tricks on hand. HomeTrust Bank’s branch at 612 W. Walnut St. is offering free printed photos to the first 300 people to drop by.

HALLOWEEN FOR ADULTS

• The Kingsport Jaycees’ Halloween III Party will be held Oct. 28 from 7 to 11 p.m. at Kaycliff Center on Boone Lake. The event will feature an open bar for wine and beer, refreshments, music, dancing, games and a costume contest. Tickets are $30 and may be purchased online atKPTJaycees.org or by email at KPTJaycees@gmail.com. Proceeds will benefit the ongoing restoration and repair of downtown Kingsport’s Church Circle nativity.

• Jalopy Junction Vaudeville Theater will be performing a Halloween show at the Acoustic Coffeehouse on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. Jalopy Junction, a vaudeville troupe, recreates the entertainment of a different era, keeping in the style of 1930's stage performance. In this performance they will be entertaining with fire tricks, daring acrobatics, marvelous melodic music, and much much more.

• The Second Annual Boo Bash will be presented by Halloween Express from 7 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Carnegie Hotel, 1216 W. State of Franklin Road, Johnson City. Tickets are $50, and include hors d’oeuvres and three drink tickets. Proceeds will go to pay for renovations on the gym at SteppenStone Youth Treatment Services in Limestone.

HAUNTED HAPPENINGS

• Hales Community Haunted Forest, featuring a revised Escape Room and a 3-D Haunted Maze, is open from 7:30 to midnight, Fridays and Saturdays, through Halloween. It will also be open from 7:30 to 10 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 20 and Thursday, Oct. 27. Admission involves packages where visitors can choose any two attractions for $10 or three for $20.

• Haunted Forest Elizabethton, featuring a new 3-D glow room, is open from 7:30 to 11 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays through Halloween. Includes haunted hayride, Trail of Fears and a bonfire where everyone an roast marshmallows. Admission is $10 per person.

• Haunted Holler, featuring a haunted house, three-minute escape challenge, zombie escape game and haunted trail, opens at 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays, and 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Sundays. Admission ranges from $5 to $15 per attraction. Call 276-791-8529.

• The Funhouse Haunted Attraction, brought to you by Backyard Terrors Dinosaur Park, is open from 8 to 11 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays and Halloween night. Come and see our latest artistic production, all new 3D blacklight areas! Proceeds benefit Backyard Terrors Dinosaur Park, a year-round donation only park featuring over 40 life-size dinosaurs.The haunt is recommended for ages 12 and up. Admission is a $10 and $1 more for 3D glasses. Visit www.backyardterroros.com.

• Cleek Farm, 2233 Cleek Road, Kingsport, presents the “I Farm, I Vote” theme for its 2016 maze. Enjoy hay rides, cow train, play area, jumping pillow, a pick-your-own pumpkin patch and more. Hours are 5 to 9 p.m., Thursday; 5 to 10 p.m., Friday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday; and 1 to 6 p.m., Sunday. Admission: $10, adults; $8, ages 4-12. Call 423-765-3123.

• Fender’s Farm, 254 Hwy 107, Jonesborough, celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Peanuts gang with its 2016 maze. Also enjoy a pumpkin train, pick-your-own pumpkin patch, jumping pillow, kids’ zip line, an animal barn, pig races, milking parlor and spider slide. All haunted activities start after dark. Hours are 4-9 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 4 to 10 p.m., Friday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday; and 1 to 6 p.m., Sunday. Admission: $11.95 for ages 12 and older; $9.95, ages 4-11; $8.95, senior citizens. Some activities are not included in the admission price. Call 423-753-4469.

• Stickley Farm, 531 Timber Mill Private Drive, Bluff City, offers corn mazes with the faces of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. Also enjoy a real hayride, zip line, a jumping pillow and other inflatables, catacombs and a haunted farm. Hours are 6 to 9 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday; 6 to 11 p.m., Friday; noon to 11 p.m., Saturday; and 1 to 6 p.m., Sunday. Admission: $8.99 for ages 12 and older; $7.99, ages 6-11. Hayrides are $2, and the haunted maze and zipline are not included in regular admission.

STAGE & STORIES

• The Kingsport Theatre Guild will present “An Evening with Edgar Allan Poe” at 7 p.m., Oct. 29-30, at the Renaissance Center Theater in Kingsport. School performance scheduled for 10 a.m., Oct. 28. Tickets are $12 for adults; $10 for seniors and students; and $8 for children. Call 423-741-3282 or visit kingsporttheatre.org.

• Haunting Tales at Anderson Park, a family-friendly event presented by Bristol Parks and Recreation and King University, will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Oct. 22, at Anderson Park. Evening will include performances by the Twin City Radio Theatre Troupe and storyteller Pam Neal along with a brief Q&A session. The city will provide free popcorn and cotton candy (while supplies last). Call 423-652-4800 or 423-764-4026.

• Tusculum College’s annual “Haints and Boogers” program will be held Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. in the lobby of the Thomas J. Garland Library. Costumed librarians and staff will tell ghost stories from Tusculum’s campus and the surrounding areas. Refreshments will be served after the hour-long, family friendly program. Admission is free. Email khipps@tusculum.edu.

• “Scary Stories at Fort Watauga” will be held at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 27 at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Area in Elizabethton. Bring the family and gather inside Fort Watauga for tales of woe and terror, the weird and macabre, with a touch of wit thrown in for good measure. Call 423-543-5808.

• Johnson City Community Theatre will “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at 8 p.m. and midnight on Oct. 28 and 29 and at 8 p.m. on Oct. 31. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $30 for Rocky Royalty. Visit www.jcct.info or call 926-2542 for more information.