Constitution Week Bell Ringing held

The town of Jonesborough and the Heritage Alliance with the Ann Robertson and John Sevier-Sarah Hawkins chapter of the DAR were partners in the event.

Tennessee DAR State Treasurer Betty Stevens was also in attendance.

The tradition of celebrating the Constitution was started by the Daughters of the American Revolution. In 1955, the DAR petitioned Congress to set aside Sept. 17-23 annually to be dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week.

The resolution was adopted by Congress and signed into law on Aug. 2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

The David Crockett High School ROTC presented colors with the David Crockett Chorus leading the national anthem with all attendees singing along.

Ivan Daniels of the Children of the American Revolution performed the invocation, followed by the pledge of allegiance led by the rest of the CAR children. The Overmountain Men presented the “Fight for Freedom” speech of King’s Mountain.

The students of Jonesborough Middle School recited the Preamble of the Constitution.

Anne G’Fellers-Mason portrayed Julia Bullard Nelson, a Jonesborough suffragette in honor of the 19th Amendment. Dr. Wakefield shared a story about Harry T. Burn, whose vote in favor of womens’ rights to vote gave Tennessee women the freedom and honor of voting priviledges.

Jules Corriere spoke about the method for amending the Constitution. The ceremony ended with the first stanza of “My Country ’tis of Thee” and the ringing of bells, from the historical Oak Hill School bell to all types of bells chiming in from the attendees.