AARP honors Kapoor for community service

This honor is the association’s most prestigious and visible state volunteer award, recognizing people for service that has greatly benefited the community, supporting AARP’s vision and mission and inspiring others. The award is named for AARP’s founder, Dr. Ethel Percy Andrus.

“Dr. Andrus founded AARP as a social mission organization with a single guiding principle: “to serve, not to be served,” said Rebecca Kelly, AARP Tennessee State Director. “Anna Kapoor’s commitment to serving her community is an inspiring example of how each of us can make a difference and work toward positive social change.”

Kapoor volunteers her time to serve a wide variety of organizations in her community. She makes time to helps feed young adults at the Wesley Foundation for East Tennessee State University, volunteers at her church and regularly brings food to elderly people who are not able to leave their home.

Kapoor is an oncology nurse by training, and she can often be found using her skills and expertise to help people fighting cancer.

For more than 20 years, Kapoor has travelled overseas to help provide medical services to needy families in both Mexico and the Czech Republic.

In honor of Kapoor and in recognition of her work, AARP has made a $2,500 donation to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, an organization she has served for many years.

Recipients from each state, across the nation, were chosen for their ability to enhance the lives of AARP members and prospective members, improve the community in or for which the work was performed and inspire others to volunteer.