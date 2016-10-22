Downtown merchants: Come shop with us this holiday season

This year, those merchants, now under the Johnson City Downtown Merchants Association banner, are taking a different approach.

Instead of looking at a single day of sales, in recent meetings, the merchant collective has decided to aim for the entire first part of the month of December.

Artisans’ Village owner Michael Short said once customers get their Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping out of their system in the end of November, his business and other merchants in downtown Johnson City will have open arms and open doors for customers looking for something more purposeful, unique and local to give as a gift this holiday season.

“This isn’t going to be a ‘one-and-done’ visit downtown,” Short said. “We want it to be a re-occurring experience. So we’re taking initiative.”

More details are expected to solidify how a downtown-focused push will look.

Travis Woodall, president of the JCDMA, said he’s been part of a panel related to downtown Johnson City that will decide on activities to benefit the businesses. In polling his fellow merchants, Woodall said working with downtown-focused organizations and merchants in creating several Christmastime events will equate to better retail sales.

That means multiple downtown Johnson City events.

There will be a Christmas Tree Lighting on Dec. 2 at 5 p.m.; the Johnson City Christmas Parade on Dec. 3, with a Whoville Village community gathering happening after the parade; a Dec. 2-3 Ista-crafty event on First Friday and the following day; self-guided Downtown Loft tours on Dec. 6; a Holiday Stroll; and extended business hours through the entire week.

First Fridays are now organized by the JCDMA.

Having recently taken over “First Friday” events from the Blue Plum Organization — which has financial problems after its festival director was accused of stealing approximately $50,000 from the organization and forging checks — the downtown merchants will adhere to the goal of using these monthly events to better commerce there.

Woodall likes the all-in for early December approach, having heard back from the merchants about what generates their best sales.

“That’s the approach we’re going to take,” he said.

JCDMA joins representatives from the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce, City Commission, Blue Plum Organization and Johnson City Development Authority in working to make the holiday season special for residents.

The Washington County Economic Development Council’s Dianna Cantler said Commissioner Jenny Brock gives a great historical perspective on how downtown Johnson City used to celebrate holidays like Christmas, and has been instrumental in guiding the collection of interested parties toward more family-friendly events that will ultimately benefit the downtown economy.

“She grew up in Johnson City,” Cantler said. “And she has vivid memories of downtown, having worked down here; her sister worked downtown. She knows the history of traditions.”

But before all of this happens in December, the JCDMA will hold its first official First Friday event on Nov. 4.

One downtown business will be celebrating a personal milestone, and offering a deal to its customers in appreciation.

Sara Jane Schmeltzer, one of the owners of Energy Fitness 24/7 in downtown Johnson City, said time flies by when you’re witnessing the rebirth of the area. She and partner Eric Ruhm will be embracing the downtown events to help get the word out that they’ll be celebrating their 5-year anniversary with specials for the people who sign up for membership.

“It's getting better every year,” Schmeltzer said. “We got into downtown at just the right moment. We chose downtown Johnson City because we wanted to be in the heart of the city.”

Heart is what they got, and their peers are noticing that heart, too.

Sarah Fagley, owner of the The Local Company, has had her business open for much less time than Schmeltzer’s gym, but likes her timing as well, as retail business is beginning to take off. With Christmas coming, and The Local Company as a prime spot for people to buy handmade, artisan goods at an affordable cost, Fagley expects the month of December to be good to hers and her peer merchants.

Some of the seasonal gifts Fagley especially brought in include long-sleeved shirts, walking sticks and necklaces that bear the name of the place where her business resides.

Even though she occasionally still hears, “I didn’t know downtown looked like this” and “we haven’t been downtown here in years,” Fagley is happy people are familiarizing themselves with the buzz surrounding the businesses at the exact right time.

