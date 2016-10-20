Happenings in your community

The Limestone Ruritan will be having its monthly Fish Fry on Friday, Oct. 21, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Limestone Ruritan Building. The cost is $10 a person.

In addition to fish, chicken and shrimp are also served and includes french fries, coleslaw and hush puppies. Carryouts are available.

Prayer event scheduled at park

Youth Villages invites the community to a prayer event Friday, Oct. 21 from 6-8 p.m. at Founders Park in downtown Johnson City.

Many area church leaders will lead the community in prayer in 15-minute increments. Attendees can also visit the Youth Villages table for more information about foster care and adoption programs.

For more information about the event, contact LeaAnn Blitch at 423-283-6527 or leaann.blitch@youthvillages.org.

Twilight Experience set at park

Johnson City Parks and Recreation invites citizens of all ages to the Hunter’s Moon Twilight Experience from 7:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, at Winged Deer Park.

Nature Program Coordinator Connie Deegan will lead sensory experiments with sight, sound, smell and touch followed by a short hike on the wooded trails.

Participants should bring flashlights and meet at the disc golf parking lot off Carroll Creek Road. Cost is $1 per person. For more information, call 423-283-5821.