River of Life Church to hold Fall Festival on Saturday

The event is open to the public and admission is free. It will include inflatables, games, a blind draw, corn hole tournament, baked goods, crafts and vendors.

Cake walks and hay rides will be held hourly. Christian magician Dave Vaught will perform at 1 p.m.

Barbecue pork and chicken will be smoked on site and will be served with side. It will be available for carry out starting at 11 a.m. and served until gone. The cost of the meal is $6 for adults and $4 for children under 6.

For information, call 538-4999.