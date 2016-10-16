Milligan’s 150-year history celebrated with Sesquicentennial Gala

In that year, the first nickel was struck by the U.S. Mint, but it would still be some time before some down-on-his-luck wordsmith coined a phrase by rubbing two of them together.

The country was still trying to catch its breath after a devastating Civil War — Tennessee was the first Confederate state readmitted to the Union in 1866 — but no one alive could foresee the far larger, global-scale conflicts looming on the horizon.

The gasoline-powered automobile, one of the most influential inventions of the millennium, was still two decades from its first test drive.

But in that year, the Buffalo Male and Female Institute was founded on the banks of Buffalo Creek in Carter County. Fifteen years later, a Christian scholar took the helm and renamed the college in honor of one of his former professors, Robert Milligan.

Since its inception 150 years ago, Milligan College has grown from a single building on one acre to a thriving, 235-acre campus with 1,200 students returning each year. From a limited scope of studies in Christian liberal arts, it’s grown to more than 100 majors, minors, pre-professional degrees, and concentrations in a multitude of programs. The hands of 15 different presidents have shaped and directed its growth over the years.

Now, students, faculty and staff past and present want to celebrate the school’s sesquicentennial with the community in which it flourished.

On Oct. 21, less than two months short of its official Dec. 10 anniversary, Milligan will hold a homecoming weekend like none other in 150 years to commemorate its storied past.

“This homecoming is the pinnacle of Milligan’s historic sesquicentennial celebration that kicked off at last year’s homecoming,” Theresa Garbe, director of alumni relations, said. “We are pulling out all the stops this year and expect between 750-800 guests for this incredible, fun-filled weekend.”

On Friday night, the Sesquicentennial Gala will include a stroll through Milligan’s 150-year history will include a stroll through Milligan’s 150-year history in story and song. Additionally, retired faculty Drs. Lee and Pat Magness will be recognized as Milligan’s 2016 Distinguished Alumni, and former First Lady Clarinda Jeanes will receive the Hardin “Spirit of Milligan” Award.

After the Gala, the men’s soccer team will play Hiwassee College at 8:30 p.m. at Anglin Field.

“Forward with Faith: The Milligan College Story,” an original play written and directed by Milligan alumna Rosemarie Shields (’59), celebrates 150 years of Milligan history from its early days as the Buffalo Male and Female Institute to its current status as a nationally recognized Christian liberal arts college.

Show times are Oct. 20 and 22 at 7:30 p.m., and Oct. 23 at 2:30 p.m., in Milligan’s McGlothlin-Street Theatre located in the Gregory Center. All seats are $5 at the Milligan Bookstore, call 423-461-8733.

Saturday morning will begin with the annual Milligan Buffalo 5K/2.5K Walk hosted by the Associated Ladies for Milligan. The race starts at 8 a.m. at the Steve Lacy Fieldhouse, and all proceeds will benefit student scholarships.

A photography exhibition titled “And Who Is My Neighbor?” by alumnus Joel Carillet (Milligan ’96, Emmanuel ’99) will open at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the Milligan Art Gallery located in Derthick Hall and run through Nov. 20.

Inspired by the parable of the Good Samaritan, Carillet shows people, landscapes and current events across multiple countries.

The annual Homecoming parade will make its way down Blowers Boulevard at 2 p.m. and lead into the festival on Derthick lawn from 2:30-4:30 p.m., which includes kettle corn and inflatables for kids of all ages.

A short, family-friendly concert titled “And All That Jazz” will take place in Milligan’s Mary B. Martin Auditorium located in Seeger Chapel at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The concert showcases a variety of great jazz hits and features the Milligan Concert Choir, Women’s Chorale, Heritage, Heard Mentality, Jazz Ensemble and the Milligan Orchestra.

Saturday night will close with a fireworks display on Anglin Field. Milligan’s Homecoming celebration will conclude Sunday with a special worship service at 9:30 a.m. in the college’s Mary B. Martin Auditorium located in Seeger Chapel.

The gala, meals, theatre performances and the walk/run are ticketed events. All other events are free and open to the public. For more information and a complete schedule for Homecoming 2016 or to register online, visit www.milligan.edu/homecoming, or call the Alumni Office at 423-461-8718.