Happenings in your community

Luttrell’s Callie Corum recently won the title of Miss Food City during the pageant’s 25th anniversary at the Paramount Center for the Arts in Bristol.

Each year, the pageant showcases young women from across the region bidding for the title and the opportunity to represent Food City in the coming year. The contestants are judged on a number of criteria, including private interview, sportswear, swimsuit, formal evening wear and on-stage questions.

"I'm thrilled to be Miss Food City 2017, Corum said. “What an honor to be a part of this sisterhood. I am looking forward to the experiences and opportunities to reach many people through the Food City family in the coming year. I cannot wait to begin this journey.”

Corum succeeds Azlinn Hope Alder of Jefferson City, who held the title in 2016. She’s an 18-year-old student at Carson-Newman University and is employed at I-40 Motorsports Park. She had open heart surgery at age 2 and overcame a congenital heart defect to graduate in the top five of her high school class and earn a full scholarship to Carson-Newman.

In the coming year, Corum will represent Food City at a number of company-related events and activities, including the 25th Anniversary Sprint Cup Series Food City 500, XFinity Series Food City 300 and 30th Anniversary Food City Race Night. Megan Grace Stanley of Abingdon, Va., was selected as first runner-up, along with second runner-up Jurnee Carr of Gray. Megan Stanley also received the award of Miss Photogenic.

‘Halloween’ set at Fossil Site

The Gray Fossil Site and Museum, 1212 Suncrest Drive, Gray, will hold “Halloween in the Miocene” on Tuesday, Oct. 18-Sunday, Oct. 30.

Skeletons aren't just Halloween decorations; they’ll actually decorate the exhibit halls of the site. There’ll be glow-in-the-dark Miocene Mud and painting of fossil molds with glow-in-the-dark paint. There’ll also be a mystery touch box.

For more information, go to gfsm.handsonmuseum.org or call 423-439-3662.

Hands On to host ‘Booseum’

Hands On Regional Museum, 315 E. Main St., will host its fifth-annual “Booseum” event on Friday, Oct. 21, from 5-7:30 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to wear their most festive costumes and bring their own trick-or-treat bag. This event contains small parts that may not be suitable for children under 3 years old and may also contain traces of nuts, soy, wheat and chocolate. Treats are given while supplies last.

Admission is free for Hands On members and those ages 2 and under. It’s $3 per person ages 3 and up for non-members. Tesla Experience tickets are available at $2 for non-members and $1 for members.

For more information on “Booseum” or the museum, call 423-434-HAND (4263) or go to www.handsonmuseum.org.

Chapters of TOPS available in area

Take Off Pounds Sensibly aims to aid people with their weight loss journeys.

The cost is $32 per year, which includes a magazine subscription to TOPS News and weekly weigh-ins and meetings with support and encouragement from a group of individuals who are looking to lose weight and improve their health.

Local chapters are available in Johnson City, Kingsport, Greeneville, Elizabethton and surrounding areas.

Call Debby at 423-833-4783 or email at momxfive5@gmail.com for more information on local chapters, or call 800-932-8677 or go to www.tops.org for general information.

Pink Ball set at MPCC

On Friday, Oct. 21, from 7-10 p.m., citizens are invited to put on their fanciest clothes and sway into the Pink Ball, a breast-cancer-awareness dance, at Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St. Participants will enjoy the sounds of Limited Edition.

Cost is $5 per person. The Pink Ball is sponsored by Dominion Senior Living.

For tickets and information, call 423-434-6237.

Stained glass artist subject of reception

Jonesborough artist Larry VerRan will be the subject of a meet-the-artist reception at A Work of Art Gallery & Gifts, 600 State St., Bristol, on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 1-4 p.m. VerRan makes stained glass guitar lamps.

“It’s a lot of trial and error when making these pieces. I start with a real guitar and remove the top of the body, and then, I work on lighting the guitar. It’s fun to figure out what material works best to reflect light and how the wiring should be set up,” VerRan said.

“Stained glass presents challenges of its own, but it’s not just stained glass when you’re trying to make a lamp out of a guitar – it’s also woodwork and electrical work.”

An artist since childhood, Larry VerRan considers himself a “dabbler”, working in a variety of media such as charcoal, pen/ink, acrylics, pastels, and — since 2007 — stained glass.

For inquiries, Larry's contact information can be found on the gallery's website at www.aworkofartgallery.com.

Disabilities law workshop set

Learning about your rights is a powerful tool that can help you feel more confident in advocating for your child's educational needs. STEP Inc. (Support and Training for Exceptional Parents) helps parents learn about their child’s educational needs and their rights provided under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

The group will hold a parent training workshop on “Basic Rights: Training on IDEA — A Parents’ Introduction to Special Education,” which includes information on the law in Tennessee as well as federal law.

The free workshop will be held Thursday, Oct. 27, from 9 a.m.-noon at the Johnson County EMS Crewette Building, 203 Vandilla St., Mountain City.

STEP staff will also host an Individualized Education Program consultation clinic at 1:30 pm. Parents must pre-register for a reserved appointment time. Families will receive assistance, have questions answered and develop strategies to address the issues they have concerning their children’s IEPs.

If you are interested in attending the workshop and/or the IEP consultation, register by calling Beth Smith at 423-639-0125, ext. 17, or 800-280-7837 or via email at beth.smith@tnstep.org.

Health recruitment fair set for Oct. 19

Students considering a profession in health care, whether it be as a doctor, nurse, veterinarian, dental hygienist or any other health field, will have an opportunity to network with representatives from health programs at colleges and universities across the region and beyond.

Hosted by East Tennessee State University’s Office of Medical Professions Advisement, the seventh annual Health Professions Recruitment Fair is set to take place from 1-4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, in the D.P. Culp University Center ballroom.

The event is geared toward undergraduate, graduate and post-baccalaureate students interested in professional schools in health care. More than 100 programs from approximately 55 colleges and universities will be represented at the event.

Participating programs include medicine, dentistry, physician assistant, optometry, pharmacy, physical therapy, occupational therapy, public health, U.S. Army and veterinary medicine.

Students are advised to dress professionally for the recruitment fair, which is free to attend. For more information, contact Martha Edde at 423-439-5602 or eddem@etsu.edu.

Security guard class scheduled

A security guard class will be held at 135 Keenburg Road, Elizabethton, on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 8 a.m. The class will cover unarmed/armed guard and non-lethal weapons.

Ken Potter, state-certified trainer, will be the instructor. To enroll, call 423-341-1709, 423-543-6048 or email Potter at kpotter641@yahoo.com.

The enrollment is offered to anyone who would like to get a guard license.

THP to hold checkpoints in Unicoi

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will conduct driver’s license checkpoints in Unicoi County on the following dates:

• Saturday, Oct. 29: State Route 173.

• Monday, Oct. 31: Unicoi Drive.

Elementary school reunion set

The Upper and Lower Gap Creek Elementary School reunion will be Saturday, Oct. 22, at 1 p.m., at Happy Valley High School.

Attendees are encouraged to bring finger foods, drinks and any old photos or memorabilia items.

For more information, call Judy Kyte Kelly at 423-588-0402 or Patsy Hayes Johnson at 423-542-5460.

Grandview to hold annual holiday bazaar

Grandview Christian Church, 300 University Parkway, will hold its 5th Annual Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The bazaar will feature crafters and direct sales representatives.

Admission is $1 or or two cans of food. Proceeds will benefit the church food pantry or JCServe.

Reception to be held for director

The board and staff of the Johnson City Public Library, 100 W. Millard St., invite the public to attend a reception for outgoing Library Director Bob Swanay on Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the first floor on the library in the Polly Peterson Room.

Swanay joined the library staff in 1995 and has been the director since January 2009. He is a graduate of ETSU and the University of Tennessee School of Information Sciences.

Swanay has accepted the position of director of the Carmel Clay Public Library in Carmel, Indiana, and will start work there Nov. 7.

Workshop on meditation set

A workshop on how to meditate will be held at Appalachian Dharma & Meditation Center, 108 W. 10th Ave., Suite No. 3, on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 2-4:30 p.m. There is no fee, but donations are accepted.

This session is open to those who simply want to know more about meditation, those beginning a meditation practice and those who would like to deepen their practice. It is good to have a mix of experience in the group as it allows learning from each other.

The session will include information on concentration (breath counting), mindfulness (insight) and walking meditation, as well as using a silent mantra, chanting and listening to a guided meditation

There is no requirement for a specific position for meditation. Chairs and cushions are available. The only request will be that you are comfortable. The session leader is Jody Palm, who practices Tibetan Buddhism and has been meditating for over 30 years.

Directions to the center can be found at www.dharma4et.org.

Loud Shirt Day to benefit group

East Tennessee State University’s College of Clinical and Rehabilitative Health Sciences is teaming up with the local nonprofit, Waiting to Hear, to help host what is believed to be the first “Loud Shirt Day” to take place in the country.

Originating in Australia, Loud Shirt Day is an effort to bring awareness to childhood deafness by encouraging individuals to wear their most colorful, or “loud,” shirts for a day.

ETSU will help host a local Loud Shirt Day on Friday, Oct. 21. All members of the community are encouraged to participate in Loud Shirt Day by wearing brightly colored attire.

Later that day, Waiting to Hear will host a Loud Shirt Gala in which guests are invited to wear their brightest Hawaiian themed garb to a special dinner and auction. The event will take place at 6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn on Linden Drive in Bristol, Virginia.

Proceeds from the gala will be donated to ETSU’s Hearing Aid Bank managed by Dr. Shannon Bramlette at the Johnson City Community Health Center. The bank loans hearing aids free of charge to children up to age 18 who are waiting for cochlear implant surgery or insurance approval of their own aids. For more information about the gala, visit www.WaitingToHear.org.

APICS to hold development meeting

The APICS Appalachian Chapter will hold a professional development meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at A.O. Smith, 100 E. Fairview Ave., Johnson City.

Attendees will be given a short presentation by the facility’s materials department, followed by a presentation from their quality department. Plant tours will take place right after the quality presentation.

Registration, networking and light refreshments is set from 6:30-6:45 p.m., with presentations at 6:45 and a plant tour at 7.

To register, email Ken Perry at Ken.Perry@TRW.com or contact your company coordinator by noon Monday Oct. 17.

There is no charge for this tour and dinner will not be served. Please wear closed-toe shoes, no high heels allowed.

Maintenance set on Cherry Street lot

Maintenance work will be performed on the Cherry Street parking lot beginning Monday, Oct. 17. Half of the lot will remain open while the work takes place. Half of the lot will be closed at various times from midnight Monday until Friday morning.

Please note that any vehicles parked in a closed section of the lot will be subject to towing at the owner’s expense.

Any changes in work schedule will be posted at the parking lot entrances.

Church youth to host semi-annual sale

Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Johnson City will host its semi-annual Youth Rummage Sale on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

A large variety of merchandise will be available for purchase. All proceeds from the event will go to the Youth Program in planning for mission trips in 2017.

For more information, call the church office at 423-926-5261 or email bethlehemstar@embarqmail.com.

Ruritan Club to host barbecue supper

The Telford Ruritan Club will be hosting a barbecue supper on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 5-7 p.m. at the club, located at Telford School House Road/Telford New Victory Road.

The menu consists of the following: Barbecue pork sandwich, baked beans, cole slaw, potato chips, assorted desserts, assorted drinks

Meals may be purchased for a donation and are available for carryout.

ETSU Fall Career, School Fair set

The annual Fall Career and Graduate School Fair will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the ballroom of the D.P. Culp University Center.

More than 70 employers and graduate or professional schools will attend. The event is free and open to ETSU students and alumni, as well as the public. Professional dress is encouraged and those in attendance should bring copies of their resumé.

Some of the representatives on hand will be from 21st Mortgage Corp., Aerotek, Allied Dispatch Solutions, Appalachian Service Project, Asbury Place, Bristol Broadcasting Company, Buckeye International, Buckle, Business Information Systems, Carson Newman University, Centurion/MHM Services Inc., CGI and many more.

An updated list of employers attending the fair can be found at www.etsu.edu/careers. Visit the site or call the ETSU University Career Services office at 423-439-4450 for more details.

Two make association’s list

Powell Farm in Limestone ranked as fifth largest in registering the most Angus beef cattle in Tennessee with the American Angus Association during fiscal year 2016, which ended Sept. 30, according to Allen Moczygemba, Association chief executive officer.

George A Williams II, Gray, ranked as eighth largest in registering, the group said.

Angus breeders across the nation in 2016 registered 334,607 head of Angus cattle.

Monday Club to meet at library

The Monday Club will meet at 11:15 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, at the Johnson City Public Library, 100 W. Millard St.

The program will be "Crimes Against Children." The presenter will be Bianca Pearson, special agent with the FBI.

Smart Start Basketball registration to open

Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will offer Start Smart Basketball, a National Alliance for Youth Sports program, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Nov. 3-Dec. 8.

The program will teach children ages 3-5 and their parents basic basketball skills such as shooting, passing, catching and running. Parents and guardians are required to be involved one-on-one with their child during the one-hour instruction.

Registration is open online at www.johnsoncitytn.org/parksrec. Fee is $25 for city residents and $30 for non-city residents.

Each child will receive a Start Smart T-shirt. Participants should wear appropriate athletic clothing, tennis shoes, and bring a water bottle.

Call 423-434-5722 for more information.

Boom Muscle clases set to start

Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will offer Boom Muscle classes for ages 14 and older from 8:30-9 a.m. on Thursdays, Oct. 20-Nov. 24.

Classes will provide a 30-minute, total-body workout through a unique “muscle conditioning block and action interval formula,” which will implement weights and cardio intervals. Classes will be taught by Lauren Fowler.

Cost is $2 per class or free for Silver Sneakers members. Participants may register on the day of class but each session is limited to 20 participants. Exercise mats will be provided.

For more information, call 423-434-5749.

Wellmont promotes Johnson to director

KINGSPORT – Greg Johnson, who has worked in corporate and hospital settings during his 10 years as a manager with Wellmont Health System, has been promoted to director of supply chain operations.

In his new position, Johnson plans, controls and evaluates the print shop, equipment storage and laundry divisions of Wellmont. He is responsible for logistics, inventory control, wholesale distribution relationships, warehousing, analytics and point-of-service management for these areas.

Johnson previously served as system manager of supply-chain logistics and liaison to ambulatory facilities. He worked closely with Wellmont Medical Associates, the Wellmont CVA Heart Institute and corporate finance to help them achieve their supply needs while keeping expenses in line.

He partnered with others to achieve decreases in accrual totals throughout the system and served as project manager for a purchasing software upgrade.

Before he accepted that position, Johnson managed all facets of the wound care clinic at Bristol Regional Medical Center, including finances, patient satisfaction, scheduling and reporting.

Adoption prayer event scheduled

As November’s Adoption Awareness Month approaches, Youth Villages invites the Johnson City community to a prayer event Friday, Oct. 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Founders Park in downtown Johnson City.

“The event is a time for the community to come together and pray for foster and adoptive children,” said LeaAnn Blitch, foster care recruiter for Youth Villages.

Many area church leaders will lead the community in prayer in 15-minute increments. Attendees can also visit the Youth Villages table for more information about foster Care and adoption programs.

For more information about the event, contact Christina Morgan at 901-251-4878 or christina.morgan@youthvillages.org.

‘FACE IT’ reception set for Tuesday

The reception for “FACE IT: Reimagining Contemporary Portraits” will be held Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., at the Slocumb Galleries and the Reece Museum.

The exhibit features 24 influential photographers including East Tennessee State University’s Mike Smith. Visiting artist Jo Ann Walters will present a public lecture, “Vanity + Consolation,” immediately after the receptions at 6 in the Ball Hall Auditorium in conjunction with the FACE IT exhibit.

The exhibit is presented in collaboration with the Bowling Green State University Fine Arts center Gallery, Mary B. Martin School of the Arts, Women’s Studies program, School of Continuing Studies, Student Photography Association, Student Government Association BUC Funds and the Tennessee Arts Commission through the ABC Grant.

Health Resources Center sets programs

The Health Resources Center at the Mall at Johnson City will hold the following programs next week:

• “Coping With Loss,” Tuesday, Oct. 18, 5-6 p.m. The speaker is Lea Relyea, LMSW. Grief is an ongoing process. Learn strategies to cope with a loss.

• “Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors,” Thursday, Oct. 20, 1-2 p.m. The speaker is Tabitha Ebbert, BS, CDP, Alzheimer's Association. The meeting will discuss common behavior concerns and responses when dealing with a patient or loved one with dementia.

• “Could It Be Your Hormones?” Thursday, Oct. 20, 5:30-6:30 p.m. The speaker is Pam Davis, PA. If you feel tired, irritable, have "foggy" thinking or trouble losing weight, your hormones may be the problem. Find out more about hormone imbalances, including thyroid problems. Learn about hormone testing and bioidentical hormone replacement. There is help available.

Registration is required for all programs. Call 844-488-STAR (7827) to reserve your space.

Photography exhibit set at Milligan

Milligan College will host a photography exhibit by alum Joel Carillet titled “And Who Is My Neighbor,” inspired by the parable of the Good Samaritan, opening during the college’s Homecoming celebration, Oct. 21-23.

Free and open to the public, the show will run from Oct. 22 to Nov. 30 in the Milligan Art Gallery located in Derthick Hall, with an opening reception on Saturday, Oct. 22, 11 a.m. to noon.

Carillet, who received his Bachelor of Arts in 1996 and Master of Arts in Religion from Emmanuel Christian Seminary at Milligan in 1999, was inspired by the story told by Jesus about a man, the Good Samaritan, who stops to help a beaten traveler on the side of the road. Carillet’s photographs in this series cover people, landscapes and current events across international borders.

One photo shows Deir Mar Musa in Syria, an old monastery that was revitalized by an Italian priest, Father Paolo Dall'Oglio. The priest wanted to bring Muslims and Christians together, but was later kidnapped by ISIS and hasn't been heard from since.

For more information on Milligan arts events, visit www.milligan.edu/arts.

Sports medicine seminar scheduled

KINGSPORT – With sports seasons in full swing locally, athletes are breaking free from tackles and running on courses in pursuit of team championships and individual success.

These title chases will continue throughout the academic year, but some players will experience a bump in the road with an injury that could put them on the sidelines.

Holston Valley Medical Center, which has extensive experience treating injuries and helping athletes return to action, wants to help. The hospital is hosting a free seminar that will provide valuable tips to help athletes remain healthy or effectively manage their injuries.

The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, from 8 a.m. until noon in the Heritage Room in the hospital’s conference center. Registration and breakfast will take place from 7:30 to 8 a.m. The event is open to athletes, trainers, coaches and parents.

To register, call Alan Novak at 423-224-5014.

Thrill the World event set at library

All ages may participate in a Thrill the World Event at the Johnson City Public Library, 100 W. Millard St., on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 4:30 p.m.

Participants should show up between 4:30 and 5:30 to sign in, review dance moves and have light refreshments. The dance will begin at 6 p.m. Zombie clothes and make-up are encouraged. Attendance of at least one practice beforehand is required to dance at this event.

Thrill the World is an annual worldwide simultaneous dance of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” for world records. Thousands of people in cities around the world will learn the dance and perform it precisely at the same time.

For more information about these and other Youth Services programs, call 423-434-4458.