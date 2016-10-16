Happenings at area libraries

Robert Jones and Liz Crandall from the network will talk about knowing your wild neighbors, what to do when you encounter a wild animal in need and what it’s like to run a wildlife rehabilitation center.

You can learn how to advocate for and support your native wildlife. The network also has many opportunities to get involved with their cause, including transporting injured wild animals to wildlife rescues.

Jones and Crandall met while working at Auburn University’s Southeastern Raptor Center. Besides sharing a mutual passion for caring for injured raptors, they recognized the issues all rehabbers face regarding limited support and a need for public education on coexisting with the natural world.

With the desire to rectify these issues, they created the network. They are striving to bring about community awareness and sustainable support for wildlife rescues that care for our injured and orphaned native wildlife.

This program is free and is open to the public. For more information, call the library at 423-753-1800.

In other events at the library:

• The library will host Therapy Dogs International’s “Tail Waggin’ Tutors” program, which encourages children to read by providing a non-judgmental listener and furry friend to read to that won’t laugh at them if they make a mistake or stumble over a word, but rather lie next to them and enjoy the story being read to them.

The children learn to associate reading with being with the dog, and begin to view reading in a positive way. Over time, the child’s reading ability and confidence can improve because they are practicing their skills, which will make them enjoy reading even more.

Thee free 15-minute sessions are limited and registration is required. Upcoming sessions will be Friday, Oct. 21, from 5-6 p.m. with Ty the terrier, and Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 4-5 p.m. with Jackie, the black lab.

To register, visit the library or call 423-753-1800.

In events at the Gray Library:

• The library will hold a journaling class on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 11 a.m.

Journaling can increase creativity, relieve stress, brainstorm projects or personal issue and preserve family memories. All adults are welcome to attend. No expectations, no grades and no experience required. Bring a journal or notebook.

Call 423-477-1550 for more information.

• Adults who enjoy cross stitch, needlepoint or any other type of hand work are invited to meet with the Sassy Stitchers at Gray Library on the second and fourth Mondays of each month.

Group members meet from 4 to 6 p.m. to fellowship while working on individual projects. Beginners can get help, encouragement and ideas from those with more experience. Sassy Stitchers meet again on Oct. 24. Call 423-477-1550 for more information.

In events at the Johnson City Public Library, 100 W. Millard St.:

• A Cardboard Challenge for families with children of all ages will be held in the Jones Meeting Room on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 6 p.m. Participants will design and build creations out of cardboard together.

No registration is required for this free program. Materials are provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“Inspired by the short film, ‘Caine’s Arcade’, the Global Cardboard Challenge is an annual event presented by the Imagination Foundation to celebrate child creativity and the role communities can play in fostering it,” according to their website at carboardchallenge.com.

• All ages may join the Washington County Paranormal Investigators as they explain how they conduct their investigations, show off the equipment they use and lead a tour of the library to see if it is haunted.

The free program will be held in the Jones Meeting Room on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 6:30 p.m. No registration is required.

For more information about these programs or other Youth Services programs, call 423-434-4458.