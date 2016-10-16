ETSU art professor always finds time to listen and raise money for WETS 89.5 FM

While some parents might consider that disrespectful, Graves appreciates his daughter’s quest for knowledge — often quenched by what she hears on the local National Public Radio station, WETS 89.5 FM.

The Elizabethton-based Graves family is quite busy, with Travis teaching art classes at East Tennessee State University, wife Ann a science teacher at Science Hill High School, a studious and voracious reader in Cortlyn and adventurous and resourceful 9-year-old son in Jackson.

But Travis said the family always finds time to become both entertained and informed with what they’re hearing on WETS.

Graves wants to help do his part for the station he trusts and believes in, so — as he’s done for about the past five years — he was answering phones during their Fall Fundraiser drive. When listeners like himself call in to support the station with their money, Graves happily takes their donation.

“I have a lot of passion for public radio,” he said. “I don’t watch a lot of television and I have no faith in major news media, but I trust the reporting I hear on NPR.”

As an artist who has a lot of time in the studio, drives quite a bit and often cooks dinner for his family, Graves estimates he listens to WETS and its various programs for about 20 hours a week.

“I’m an NPR junkie,” he said.

That wasn’t always the case for the Sioux City, Iowa, native, who did his undergrad at Iowa State and then earned his master’s of fine arts at the University of Wisconsin. He said the local NPR stations in those two locations where relatively weak compared with what’s available around Johnson City.

“Their NPR station was good, but not great,” he said.

When he came to the Tri-Cities in 2005, he was floored by the different kinds of programs that were available here, and now, he gets his fill of news programs, talk radio and science-focused podcasts.

Graves remembers back to the days when he wasn’t a contributor, and getting to the point where he felt he was falling short of what he owes the station. From that point forward, Graves began giving his share and encouraging the people like his previous self to do the same.

Wayne Winkler, director of WETS, said without passionate people like Graves, the station would fall apart.

One of the best parts of his job is to get to know his listeners. Winkler said he’s always excited to learn how diverse they are. People from different philosophical, occupational and political backgrounds all support the station due to what Winkler and Graves say is the best information and news available.

Another thing Winkler likes about Graves’ style is that he is available to work the phones in the morning when few others are. It’s the commuting hours — at around 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. — that most people are listening to their car radios, to and from work.

As an artist, Graves said he likes the way NPR focus on culture more than other news outlets, often going into the topics that he specifically finds interesting, as culture includes art.

Graves recommends anyone interested in support art visit his website, www.travisgraves.com, or take a trip to any local art show.

Email Tony Casey at tcasey@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Tony Casey on Twitter @TonyCaseyJCP. Like him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tonycaseyjournalist.