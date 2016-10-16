Barnes & Noble Booksellers to host ETSU authors

Barnes & Noble will donate a percentage of the profits from sales during the “meet and greet” hours to the Charles C. Sherrod Library.

On Wednesday, Oct. 19, Steven Nash of the Department of History will be available from 2-4 p.m. He is the author of “Reconstruction’s Ragged Edge: The Politics of Postwar Life in the Southern Mountains.”

Fred Sauceman of the Appalachian Studies program will be on hand from 5-7 p.m. to discuss his book, “Buttermilk and Bible Burgers: More Stories from the Kitchens of Appalachia.”

From 5:30-7:30, Lee Bidgood of the Bluegrass, Old Time and Country Music program and Shara Lang of the Radio, Television and Film program will talk about their documentary film “Banjo Romantika.”

On Thursday, Oct. 20, from 2-4 p.m., Renee Lyons of the Department of Curriculum and Instruction will present her book, “Teaching Civics in the Library: An Instructional and Historical Guide for School and Public Librarians,” and will be joined by Melanie Storie of the Department of History and author of “The Dreaded Thirteenth.”

From 5-7 p.m., two Department of Literature and Language faculty will be on hand. Thomas Burton is the author of “Michael and the War in Heaven” and “Doubting Thomas and the Book of Common Prayer.” and poet Don Johnson has written “More Than Heavy Rain.”

On Sunday, Oct. 23, from 3-5 p.m., ETSU’s Poet Laureate Jesse Graves of the Department of Literature and Language will talk about “the poet’s life” and describe his writing process and path to publication, as well as his most recent book, “Basin Ghosts.”

For more information, call Carolyn Bond of the Sherrod Library at 423-439-4234.