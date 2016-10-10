Johnson City Women's Club Johnson City Women's Club to meet Friday Contributed To The Press • Oct 10, 2016 at 10:42 PM The Johnson City Woman’s Club will meet Friday, Oct. 14, at the Blackthorn Club at 10:30 a.m., with lunch at noon. Lainey Howard with Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore will be the speaker, followed by Judy McKamey from Central Baptist on their Adult Literacy Program. Cost of the lunch is $14. For questions or more information, call Kim Holley at 423-747-7780. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.