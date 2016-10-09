Happenings in your community

The Tri Cities Civil War Round Table will meet Monday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. in the Eastman Employee Center, Room 219.

The speaker will be National Parks Service historian, tour guide and author Frank O’Reilly, from the Fredricksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park. His topic will be on Gen. Robert E. Lee as a military warrior and as the president of Washington College in Lexington, Va., after the war.

The program is free to the public. Round Table membership forms and newsletters will be available. For more details on the program, contact Wayne Strong at 423-323-2306 or trustwrks@aol.com.

Unicoi Historical Society to meet

The Unicoi County Historical Society will meet Monday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m. at Erwin Town Hall.

The program will be presented by Tim Pharis, park ranger from Rocky Fork State Park. He will be speaking on the Battle of Flint Creek, which is considered the last battle of the State of Franklin.

Pharis will also give update on what’s going on at the new state park. For more information, call Angela Miller at 423-743-3207.

DAR chapter to gather at Country Club

The John Sevier-Sarah Hawkins Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet Saturday, Oct. 15, at 11 a.m. at the Johnson City Country Club. Chapter military veterans will be honored.

For more information, call Johnda Burdette at 423-610-7109.

Grave Marking set at Babb Farm Cemetery

The Kings Mountain Chapter of The Tennessee Society Sons of the American Revolution will host a Grave Marking at Babb Farm Cemetery, 351 Highway TN-93, Afton, on Saturday, Oct. 15, starting at 11 a.m. and concluding at about 11:45 a.m.

There will be a Color Guard dressed in period clothing, Revolutionary War-era flags and a black powder rifle salute.

Three Revolutionary War soldiers’ graves will be marked: Lt. Henricus Stonecypher, who served with the Wilkes County, North Carolina, Militia under the Command of Col. Benjamin Cleveland; Private Seth Babb Sr., who served in the Virginia Continental Line in Capt. Armstead’s Company; and Joseph Hawkins, who served in Capt. Bressie’s Company of the 2nd Virginia State Regiment.

It is recommended that those who will need seating bring a lawn chair because no seating is available. No water or restroom facilities will be available. If you plan to present a wreath, notify Joe Chambers at drjoec@earthlink.net.

Mobile food pantry to visit Gray UMC

The mobile food pantry of Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee will be at Gray United Methodist Church on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 2 p.m.

The church is located at 2108 Oak St., near the Appalachian Fairgrounds and Gray Elementary School.

Items from the food pantry are free to those who are in need.