Happenings in your community

The East Tennessee State University Department of Physical Therapy within the College of Clinical and Rehabilitative Health Sciences will host a 3K Zombie Run on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 9 a.m.

Each runner will be given two flags to wear during the race. Zombies will be hidden throughout the course and will try to steal the flags. Runners making it to the finish line with one or both flags are considered survivors.

Registration for runners is $25. Those wishing to pose as zombies for the event can do so for $15. Spots are limited for the number of zombies.

The race will begin and end at Tri-Hall Field behind Centennial and Governors halls and in front of Davis Hall. Approximately half of the course is located on the trail in the ETSU woods.

To register, or for more information, visit http://bit.ly/2dWiUaE or email event organizer Megan Morton at mortonml@etsu.edu.

‘Fossil Finders’ to open at site

“Fossil Finders” will open Tuesday, Oct. 11, and run through Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Gray Fossil Site and Museum, 1212 Suncrest Drive, Gray.

Participants will examine fossil replicas, play “Fossil or Fake?” and get a chance to dig through micro-fossil sediment.

The site also plans Fossil Day on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

For more information on the site and its activities, go to gfsm.handsonmuseum.org or call 423-439-3662.

‘Shake it Up’ set at Hands On

“Shake It Up” will open Tuesday, Oct. 11, and close Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Hands On Regional Museum, 315 E. Main St., Johnson City.

The museum is shaking things up in the lab in recognition of Earthquake Awareness Week. Participants’ missions are to engineer a miniature earthquake-proof structure. Test it out on an earthquake-simulation platform made of gelatin and see if it withstands the shakeup.

The Eastman Discovery Lab will be open by announcement periodically throughout each day.

For more information on the program or other happenings at the museum, call 423-434-HAND (4263) or go to www.handsonmuseum.org.

Gun permit school to hold class

Rocky Top Gun Permit School will hold a state-certified handgun-carry permit school on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 8 a.m., at 135 Keenburg Road, Elizabethton. State-certified instructor Ken Potter will be teaching the class.

To enroll, call 423-341-1709 or 423-543-6048. For more information, email Potter at kpotter641@yahoo.com.

Boone Watershed to hold meeting

Boone Watershed Partnership will meet Tuesday, Oct. 11, from 5-6 p.m., in the Board Room of the Winged Deer Park Headquarters, 4137 Bristol Highway, Johnson City. The public is invited.

The featured speaker, Emily Bidgood, executive director of the Appalachian Resource Conservation and Development Council, will be discussing the work done by the council to achieve its mission to be the voice for "local lands and local hands," improving rural economy and community through education and the conservation of natural resources.

She'll also introduce the organization's latest food- and farm-focused work, including a beginning farmer-training program.

For more information, visit the partnership website at www.boonewatershed.org.

Sew-Crazy sets meeting

Sew-Crazy will meet Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 E. Watauga Ave. There is no cost.

For more information, call Donna Horowitz at 423-434-0424.

Freedom Hall seeks temporary workers

Freedom Hall Civic Center is now accepting applications for temporary box office employees ages 18 and older and temporary concession workers ages 16 and older.

Duties and hours will vary according to events and programs.

pplications may be downloaded at www.johnsoncitytn.org/HR (click “Paper Application”) and are available in the Human Resources Office at the Municipal and Safety Building, 601 E. Main St. All applications must be returned to Human Resources.

For more information, call 423-434-6018.

Senior Services Coucil members sought

The Johnson City Commission will consider three appointments to the Senior Services Advisory Council.

The council makes recommendations to the Parks and Recreation director and the city on matters affecting planning, support and programming. It provides direction and guidance for long-range planning that will improve the quality of life for older citizens of the area. Each term is three years.

Any potential appointee should be interested in community affairs and must be a resident of the city. Interested citizens may submit an application online at www.johnsoncitytn.org/boards; may pick up an application at the Municipal and Safety Building, 601 E. Main St.; or may call 423-434-6009 for an application to be mailed or faxed.

The deadline for submitting an application is Nov. 4. Applications are kept on file for the current year only.

For more information, call Roger Blakeley at 423-283-5809.

Legion Street entrance to be closed

The Legion Street entrance to Cardinal Park and Memorial Park Community Center will be closed Monday, Oct. 17, through Friday, Oct. 21, while parking lot improvements are underway. Both facilities will be accessible via Bert Street.

Additionally, MPCC will be closed on Saturday, Oct. 29, for parking lot paving.

For more information, call 423-434-5753.

Fairview UMC to host breakfast

Fairview United Methodist Church, 878 Highway 81 N., will host a country breakfast Saturday, Oct. 15, from 7-10 a.m.

The menu includes bacon, fresh-ground sausage, eggs, pancakes, biscuits and gravy and more. The cost is by donation.

Daughters chapter to meet

Johnson City Chapter 754 United Daughters of the Confederacy will meet Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 11 a.m. at the Johnson City Country Club.

Tim Massey, Greene County historian, will be speaking on Confedradoes in Brazil during “Whistling Dixie in Brazil.” Reservations are required by calling 423-926-0680.

Retired auto workers to hold monthly meeting

The Johnson City, Tennessee, United Auto Workers Retirees will hold their monthly meeting at 10 a.m. on Oct. 12 at the Pipefitters Union Hall, 655 Watauga Road (state Route 400) Watauga.

All UAW retirees are invited to attend. Bring a spouse or a friend for fellowship and coffee.

For local information, call 423-727-7393, 423-772-4777 or 423-743-8778.

Milligan prof to discuss state of academic regalia

MILLIGAN COLLEGE — Milligan College film studies professor Kenny Suit will address the history and protocol of academic costume in his upcoming lecture, “Cap and Frown: How Academic Dress Has Become an Academic Mess.”

The event will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 6 p.m. in the college's Derthick Lecture Hall and is free and open to the public.

In his lecture, Suit will explain the rules of academic dress and what they are supposed to communicate.

“Academia and our academic costumes have evolved in some very confusing ways over the last century, making the symbolic nature of the costumes hard to understand,” said Suit, who also will propose some possible solutions to these issues.

Milligan’s faculty lecture series will continue on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 6 p.m. in Wilson Auditorium with church history professor Dr. Paul Blowers lecturing on Maximus the Confessor.

For more information on Milligan arts events, visit www.milligan.edu/arts.

Milligan hosts authors of ‘Captive in Iran’

MILLIGAN COLLEGE — After distributing Bibles in Iran for three years, two young women were arrested in 2009 and imprisoned for 259 days.

As chronicled in their book, “Captive in Iran,” Maryam Rostampour and Marziyeh Amirizadeh, will tell their story at Milligan College on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 11 a.m. in Milligan’s Mary B. Martin Auditorium located in Seeger Chapel.

This event is free and open to the public.

Despite being forbidden by Iran’s Islamic laws to share Christian beliefs, Rostampour and Amirizadeh covertly put New Testaments into the hands of 20,000 of their countrymen for years and started two secret house churches — narrowly escaping authorities numerous times.

Despite being arrested in 2009 and imprisoned in the notorious Evin Prison in Tehran — a place where inmates are routinely tortured and executions are swift and sudden — they continued to share their faith inside the prison, risking a possible death sentence. Learn more about their story at www.captiveiniran.com. For more information on Milligan arts events, visit www.milligan.edu/arts.

Church to hold country ham supper

Chestnut Grove Union Church, 367 Chestnut Grove Road, Jonesborough, will host a “Country Hamtastic Supper” on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 4:30-7 p.m.

For information, call 753-8835.

MPCC to host scavenger hunt

Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will host a Fall Craft Scavenger Hunt from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Nov. 5 for ages 6 and older.

Participants will collect items to create a fall wreath and will enjoy a holiday snack.

Cost is $5 per person. Pre-register at MPCC by Nov. 3.

For more information, call 423-434-5749.

Food program to be sponsored

Dawn of Hope Development Center announces the sponsorship of the Child and Adult Care Food Program.

Meals will be provided at no separate charge to eligible intellectually disabled adults served at the Dawn of Hope Stratton, 500 E. Oakland Ave.

All meals will be provided in accordance with the U.S. Department of Agriculture non-discrimination policy, which prohibits discrimination based on race, color, national origin, gender, age, disability and political beliefs. (Not all prohibited bases apply to all programs.)

For information or income eligibility guidelines, call 423-434-5600.

Genealogy help night to be hosted

The Watauga Association of Genealogists will host a genealogy help night in the Tennessee Room at the Johnson City Public Library, 100 W. Millard St., Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 6:30 p.m.

WAGS members will be there to assist attendees in their searches.

For additional information, visit the organization’s website at www.wagsnetn.org.

Twirling classes to be offered at MPCC

Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will offer beginner and advanced baton twirling classes on Thursdays through Dec. 1.

Beginners (ages 4-16) will meet from 5:30-6:30 p.m. This class will develop fundamentals such as basic wrist twirling, finger twirling and baton throwing.

Advanced (ages 7-16) will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. These students will perform at local events and venues.

Participants should wear appropriate athletic wear and tennis shoes and must bring their own baton to each class.

Fee is $8 per class. Registration will be taken at Memorial Park Community Center, 7 a.m.-9 p.m., Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Registration is required by Oct. 20 to participate. For more information about classes, call Amanda Carr at 423-948-1045.

For registration information, call 423-434-5749.

Church to host Lord’s Acre sale

St. Paul United Methodist Church in Piney Flats will host its annual Lord’s Acre sale on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Piney Flats Fire Hall.

Some of the items for sale include wreaths, apple butter, canned goods, crafts, furniture, country decorations, homemade cakes and breads, and breakfast and chicken dinners.

For information, call Ken Turner at 423-538-3419 or email KenTurner53@embarqmail.com.

Cancer survivor celebration set

Senior Services at Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will host High Fives and Winning: A Breast Cancer Survivor Celebration from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20.

Festivities will include a presentation from the Regional Cancer Center staff, games, refreshments, door prizes, a survivor’s story, and a Trinity Arts Center dance demonstration.

This event is free.

Participants should pre-register by Oct. 18 at MPCC or by calling 423-434-6237.

Advertising executives to visit Tri-Cities

San Francisco-based Pandora advertising executives will visit hold an American Advertising Federation-Northeast Tennessee lunch from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, at Food City, 920 N. State of Franklin Road.

Mark Gill and Chase Martin will share how companies are using the Pandora platform to reach their customers in unique and successful ways.

The goal of the Northeast Tennessee AAF club as a whole is to provide continued education and encourage thought leadership for the advertising market in the Tri-Cities area.

For information, email AAF-NETN Club President Samara Bolling at info@aafnetn.com.

Movie, music night set at NE State

Northeast State and the PUSH! Film Festival are sponsoring a movie and music night Thursday, Oct. 13, featuring a mix of Czech bluegrass and eclectic Americana at the College’s Wellmont Regional Center for the Performing Arts.

The night kicks off at 6 with “Banjo Romantika: American Bluegrass and the Czech Imagination,” a documentary produced by two East Tennessee University faculty members. Filmed primarily in the Czech Republic in 2011, the film highlights Czech musicians who are part of the global interest in bluegrass music.

According to the film’s website, Czechs first heard bluegrass during World War II when the Armed Forces Network broadcast American music for soldiers. The music represented freedom to dissatisfied Czechs living in a communist state.

At 7:30, Wise Old River, a popular regional band, brings its mix of tradition and originality to the stage. The band shares songs about the human experience, finding hope, grace, truth and spiritual growth with its earthy, harmonic vibe.

For more information about movie and music night, contact Jessica Barnett at jlbarnett@NortheastState.edu or 423-354-2589.

Church to host Fall Festival

Marbleton Free Will Baptist Church, 1703 Marbleton Road, Unicoi, will host a Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 15, from noon until 4pm.

There will be inflatables, games, a cakewalk and food will be provided. This event will be free of charge and all ages are invited. For questions, call 423-735-7017.

Magazine co-founder to speak at ETSU

Fast Company co-founder Bill Taylor will visit the East Tennessee State University campus on Wednesday, Oct. 12, to speak about innovation, careers, professional development and the changing media landscape.

His free public talk will begin at 2 p.m. in the East Tennessee Room on the third level of the D.P. Culp University Center.

As a graduate of Princeton University and the MIT Sloan School of Management, Taylor has a history of chronicling the best way to compete, innovate and succeed. He was named Champion of Workplace Learning and Performance by the American Society of Training and Development.

Fast Company is a world-renowned publication on innovation and business that has won countless awards, including “Startup of the Year” and “Magazine of the Year” honors. The publication “inspires readers and users to think beyond traditional boundaries, lead conversations and create the future of business.”

For more information, call the ETSU Department of Media and Communication at 423-439-5575.

Historic Zoning Commission members sought

The Johnson City Commission will consider two appointments to the Historic Zoning Commission, which places conservation and historic zoning to ensure the preservation of structures of historic value to the city. Each term is five years.

Any potential appointee should be interested in community affairs and must be a resident of the city. Interested citizens may submit an application online at www.johnsoncitytn.org/boards; may pick up an application at the Municipal and Safety Building, 601 E. Main St.; or may call 423-434-6009 for an application to be mailed or faxed.

The deadline for submitting an application is Friday, Nov. 4. Applications are kept on file for the current year only.

For more information, contact Planner Matt Young at 434-6073 or myoung@johnsoncitytn.org.

Group swears in new officers

The Northeast Tennessee Association of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors recently announced new officers for the 2016-17 year.

Dwight Mitchell will serve as president; Dave Gordon, president-elect; Dale S. Cook, secretary; Pete Holler, treasurer; and Lewis Foreman, executive.

Other board members are: Tim Buckner, Pat Holtsclaw, Nathan Vaughn and Davan Johnson. Installation of Officers and Board Members was conducted by R. Larry Smith, NAIFA Tennessee President-Elect.

NAIFA was founded in 1890 as the National Association of Life Underwriters. It is one of the nation’s oldest and largest associations representing the interest of insurance and financial services professionals.

NAIFA members assist consumers in one or more of the following areas: life insurance and annuities, health insurance and employee benefits, multiline, and financial advising and investments.

Health center to host programs

The Health Resources Center at the Mall at Johnson City will host the following programs:

• “Holistic Approaches to Pain Management,” Monday, Oct. 10, 5:30-6:30 p.m. The speaker is Maggie Cooper, LMT, certified integrative health coach. Learn holistic approaches to pain management.

• “Assessing Depression,” Tuesday, Oct. 11, 4-5 p.m. The speaker is Sarah Carter, LPC, MHSP, Woodridge. How can you determine if ongoing sadness is depression? Learn about diagnostic information and self-rating scales to determine the severity of depression for adults and the elderly. Learn ways to assess if someone is unsafe and get resources for help.

• “Shopping With Diabetes,” Friday, Oct. 14, 12:30-1:30 p.m. The speaker is Crystal West, RDN, LDN. Shopping for the best foods can be a daunting task. There are some tips and tricks to help you make the healthiest choices. Come learn what to look for in supermarkets when shopping with diabetes.

Registration is required for all programs. Call 844-488-STAR (7827) to reserve your space.

ETSU Public Safety reaccredited

East Tennessee State University’s Department of Public Safety has been reaccredited by the Tennessee Law Enforcement Accreditation Program.

ETSU Public Safety became the first among institutions in the Tennessee Board of Regents system to earn TLEA accreditation when it was initially accredited in 2013.

The TLEA Program is administered by the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police. It exists to improve the quality of law enforcement agencies and services provided to citizens in the state of Tennessee.

The TACP supports and endorses the continued improvement of law enforcement and emergency communications services by establishing professional standards of accountability, management and operations.

In the reaccreditation process, ETSU Public Safety conducted a self-assessment of compliance with TLEA standards prior to an on-site assessment by TLEA officials and subsequent review by the Tennessee Accreditation Program Board.

Lamar Ruritan to host dinner

The Lamar Ruritan will host a steak and gravy dinner on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 5-7 pm. Dinner includes three sides, drink and dessert for $9. The group will honor the first responders of the community.

Proceeds will go toward Christmas for children at Lamar school. The public is invited.

Help Center to hold golf tourney

The Community Help Center of Northeast Tennessee, 1591 Highway 81 N., Jonesborough, is sponsoring a golf tournament at The Crossings Golf Course, 2585 Highway 81 N., Fall Branch, on Friday, Oct. 14.

Lunch will be provided from 11 a.m.-noon and shotgun play begins at 1. The cost is $50 per player and $200 per team and includes green fee, cart and lunch.

All proceeds will be used to provide assistance to the residents of rural Washington County.

Call The Crossings Golf Course at 423-348-8855 and let them know you are playing for the Community Help Center. For more information, call the center at 423-788-0050 or Arthur Deyton at 423-440-1913.