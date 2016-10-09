Happenings at area libraries

All proceeds from this sale are used to support programs and to purchase materials for the library. Books will be priced at $3 for hardcover books and $1 for paperbacks.

In addition to the sale on Saturday, which is open to the public, a special preview will be held Friday evening, Oct. 14. This preview is open only to members of the Friends of the Johnson City Public Library. The preview will run from 5:30-7, and memberships will be available to purchase the night of the preview. Individual memberships begin at $15.

The Friends is a group of dedicated individuals interested in the programs and welfare of the library. For more information, call 434-4450.

In other events at the Johnson City Public Library:

• The library will host a special program about community helpers on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 10 a.m.

It will begin with a brief presentation by the city Fire Department and the city Police Department in the Jones Meeting Room at the library. From 10:30-noon, preschool and early elementary children and their parents and caregivers will have the opportunity to see many different vehicles including a fire truck, rescue squad, front loader, sanitation truck, a cherry picker, and many more in the parking lot across the street from the library.

This will be a great learning experience and lots of fun. For more information, call 423-434-4458 or visit the library's website at www.jcpl.net.

• Teens ages 12-18 are invited to the library on Tuesday, Oct. 11, from 6-7 p.m. as part of the library's monthly Teen Make & Take events. At this October Make & Take, participants will turn old Barbies into Zombie Barbies.

This special event is free and open to all teens, but registration is required. Call Youth Services at 423-434-4458 for more information or to register. Interested teens can also register on the Event Calendar at www.jcpl.net.

• Teens ages 12-18 are invited to play board games, card games, Wii and Xbox One on Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 6-7 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room.

Teens are encouraged to bring their favorite board games and card games. This event is free and open to all teens; no registration is required. Call Youth Services at 423-434-4458 for more information.

• Teens ages 13-18 are invited to the library to discuss the young adult novel “The Name of the Star,” by Maureen Johnson on Tuesday, Nov. 1, from 6-7 p.m. in the Storytime Room. “The Name of the Star,” tells the story of a Jack the Ripper copycat in present-day London.

Pre-registration is required. The first 10 teens to register will receive a copy of the book free of charge to keep if they attend the event. Call Youth Services at 423-434-4458 for more information or to register. Interested teens can also register on the Event Calendar at www.jcpl.net.

In other area library events:

• The Jonesborough Library will offer a series of computer classes: Oct. 14, Email Basics; Oct. 21, Documents & Folders: Managing Files on your Computer; Oct. 28, Free Online Resources from Your Library

Classes will be taught by library staff. These classes are free and open to the public. Space is limited and registration is required. To register, call the Jonesborough Library at 423-753-1800. If you have a laptop or tablet, you are welcome to bring it.