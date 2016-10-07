Storytelling Festival in full swing

A light rain that started around 2:30 p.m. wasn’t having much effect on festivalgoers. International Storytelling Center Executive Director Kiran Singh Sirah said story tents weren’t full for morning sessions, but that changed quickly as more people got into town.

“We’ve got many people here from across the country,” Sirah said. “We’ve got studio sessions inside our center and we’ve also got a visual arts exhibition, which is part of our relationship with the Smithsonian. This is to honor the grand opening of the African-American Museum in Washington, D.C.”

Sirah said there are 17 featured tellers who will take the stages this weekend to provide festival attendees hours of entertainment.

“There are all different types of aspects” to the festival, Sirah said. “This is the National Storytelling Festival, but there are all types of stories. We’ve got story slams, cabarets, poetry and music.

“I hope there’s something for everybody. There’s 17 featured tellers. Lots of storytellers come back for their annual reunion … and it’s right here in Jonesborough. It’s the oldest town in Tennessee, oldest mountain range, the oldest art form.”

The Storytelling Center operates year-round, presenting a number of community events, but this weekend is the ultimate storytelling experience. One favorite event for area residents, even if they don’t attend the full festival, is the ghost stories.

It’s held at Mill Springs Park with ground seating only, so attendees take blankets to sit on or wrap up in to ward off any nighttime chill. The first ghost story session was Friday night, but there’s another chance to attend Saturday.

Tickets are sold separately from the festival and are still available by calling 800-952-8392 or 423-753-2171.