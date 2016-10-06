First Friday activities set

In case of bad weather, the music will be moved to the Pavilion.

The Johnson City Amateur Photography Club will open an exhibit, “Through the Lens,” combining the photographic artistry of its members, from 7-9 p.m. Come meet the artists and enjoy refreshments.

On Spring Street, Peace by Piece and Unique Treasures united will be having a pottery demo along with creative ideas for Halloween costumes. The exhibit will also feature snacks.

The ETSU Department of Art & Design and Slocumb Galleries present “Nandito Na Ako.” The exhibition is presented with a reception and public performances from 6-8 p.m. at the Tipton Gallery.

Downtown Yoga Center will have an open house with refreshments to meet the staff, tour the studio and a chance to win prizes. Doors will open at 5 p.m.

Artisans' Village will have, for a limited time, the Viva Bracelet made from Pink Jade in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. A portion of all sales is being donated to cancer research.