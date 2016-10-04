Happenings in your community

ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals Hospital will host a community health screening on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 7-9 a.m. The screening will provide free blood pressure checks and discounted bloodwork.

The bloodwork will include a full lipid panel for cholesterol, glucose levels and hematocrit count for $15, cash or check. No insurance is needed and at least a 10-hour fast is required.

To register, call 800-888-5551. Walk-ins are also welcome. Attendees may park on the east side of the hospital and enter under the blue awning.

Ruritan to host country breakfast

The Limestone Ruritan Club will host a country breakfast buffet on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 7-10 a.m.

The breakfast bar will include but not be limited to: scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, sausage, country ham, bacon, baked apples, grits, potato tots, pancakes with hot syrup and drinks.

This is an all-you-can-eat meal for $8 per person.

Lost State of Franklin subject for WHA meeting

The Watauga Historical Association will present the program "Lost State of Franklin and Colonel John Tipton’s Opposition to the Failed State," by Matthew J Fry, during Thursday’s 6:30 p.m. meeting of the association at Tipton Haynes Historical Site, South Roan Street.

Fry is a graduate of Mars Hill (N.C.) University with a bachelor’s degree in history and a concentration in public history. He works at Tipton- Haynes as the Appalachia Cares AmeriCorps representative.

He will give a short presentation on the inner workings of the Lost State of Franklin and Tipton’s opposition to it.

Columbus Day to be observed Monday

The federal observance of the Columbus Day holiday will be held on Monday, Oct. 10, with banks and post offices closed across the country.

According to the Johnson City Post Office, retail window service will not be available at the main post office at 530 E. Main St., the Gray branch of the post office or the Carroll Reece Station at 1100 N. State of Franklin Road.

Express Mail will be delivered on Monday if a holiday premium was paid. Mail will not be delivered to post office boxes. Mail will be collected from arterial collection boxes on a holiday schedule but outgoing mail will not be processed or dispatched.

The passport and claims offices will be closed along with the Business Mail Entry Unit.