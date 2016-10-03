Sulphur Springs Baptist Church Sulphur Springs Baptist to hold country breakfast Contributed To The Press • Today at 5:30 PM Sulphur Springs Baptist Church, 1567 Gray Sulphur Springs Road, Jonesborough, will host a country breakfast Saturday, Oct. 8, from 7-10 a.m. The menu is fresh country sausage, bacon, homemade biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, pastry, fruit, coffee and orange juice. The cost is by donation. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.