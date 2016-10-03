logo
Sulphur Springs Baptist Church

Sulphur Springs Baptist to hold country breakfast

Contributed To The Press • Today at 5:30 PM

Sulphur Springs Baptist Church, 1567 Gray Sulphur Springs Road, Jonesborough, will host a country breakfast Saturday, Oct. 8, from 7-10 a.m.

The menu is fresh country sausage, bacon, homemade biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, pastry, fruit, coffee and orange juice. The cost is by donation.

