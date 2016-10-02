logo
University School

Training School (now University School) Class of 1956 reunion held

Contributed • Oct 1, 2016 at 5:37 PM

The Training School (now University School) Class of 1956 met recently to celebrate its high school graduation 60 years ago this past June.

There were 29 members in the class and six are deceased.

The group of eight graduates and five spouses spent most of the day reminiscing, renewing friendships and looking at pictures, past and present. A lunch catered by Cornerstone Village South and served in the Club House was enjoyed by everyone.

Those in attendance were John and Edith Isenberg, Sandra Leonard, Jim and Glenna Leonard, Richard and Janell Lewis, Barbara Manning, Herbert Shanks, Ray and Judy Stockard and John and Barkley Whitehead.

