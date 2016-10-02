Training School (now University School) Class of 1956 reunion held

There were 29 members in the class and six are deceased.

The group of eight graduates and five spouses spent most of the day reminiscing, renewing friendships and looking at pictures, past and present. A lunch catered by Cornerstone Village South and served in the Club House was enjoyed by everyone.

Those in attendance were John and Edith Isenberg, Sandra Leonard, Jim and Glenna Leonard, Richard and Janell Lewis, Barbara Manning, Herbert Shanks, Ray and Judy Stockard and John and Barkley Whitehead.