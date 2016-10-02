Smokey’s Doghouse wins the Battle of the Habitat Playhouses

Built as student projects last spring, Hokie’s Castle and Smokey’s Doghouse were donated to Holston Habitat for Humanity. Each whimsical playhouse became a prize for the organization’s summer-long fundraising raffle. Steve Clark, Holston Habitat’s Construction Manager, trailered the playhouses on tour throughout the summer so folks could see the students’ work, purchase online raffle tickets and learn more about the mission of Holston Habitat for Humanity.

Hokie’s Castle and Smokey’s Doghouse made their last tour stop at the Kingsport Farmers Market. Surrounded by families enjoying the market, the winning raffle tickets were drawn for the individuals who will park Hokie’s Castle and Smokey’s Doghouse in their backyards for years of play. Chrissy Idlette, a Global Public Affairs Representative of Eastman, called the playhouse winners with the good news.

Dr. Bob Muir and Dr. Charlie Parker, faculty advisors from Virginia Tech and UT, were also present at the drawing. The university construction teams battled for the distinction of building the playhouse which sold the most raffle tickets, and Dr. Parker claimed the Battle of the Habitat Playhouses Winner’s Plaque on behalf of the University of Tennessee.

“Winning this Battle is a real accomplishment,” said Parker. “Our UT Construction Science students spent months building their playhouse, so we are excited that our whimsical design sold the most raffle tickets for Holston Habitat, and won this Battle.”

“The Playhouse Battle was all about friendly competition. So we congratulate the UT team on the win,” says Muir. “Working on Hokie’s Castle was great fun and a good experience for our students. And this project also gave them a way to help a great organization do more good in the community.”

As the signature partner of this Battle, Eastman Chemical Co. provided building materials for the students’ projects, including the UT Orange Tritan plastic displayed in Smokey’s Doghouse and colorful stained-glass windows of Spectar used in Hokie’s Castle.

Lowe’s Home Improvement Stores also hosted the playhouses as they toured the area. The summer-long promotion provided a unique opportunity to talk with educators, business leaders, and potential homebuyers, donors and volunteers about Holston Habitat for Humanity. “This one-of-a-kind special event helped us share the story of Holston Habitat in a new, effective way,” says Art Pearce, executive director of Holston Habitat. “The playhouses not only raised money but also awareness about the Habitat ministry, so we really appreciate the support of the sponsors, and the great work of both universities and their students.”