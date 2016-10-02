Marsh Regional Blood Center honors employee

Guests were invited to attend an open house at the Marsh Julia Davis Collection center in Kingsport on Sept. 12, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. A brief ceremony was held at noon and lunch was served from noon-2.

Julia has been working with Marsh Blood Center since 1966. During those years it is estimated:

• Julia has worked 2,600 weeks or 13,000 days or 104,000 hours.

• Marsh has collected a conservative estimate of 650,000 units of blood during that time.

• Blood collected has saved 1,950,000 lives.

• Julia has placed an estimated 1,300,000 phone calls.

• If one wife in five answered the phone, Julia has been treated like Jake from state Farm 260,000 times.

• A life has been saved for every 1.5 phone calls Julia has placed.

• Based on 8 hour work days, Julia has helped save a life every 5 minutes for 50 years.

“We want to share these statistics of such exceptional service and commitment with everyone because Julia is truly one of a kind.” Marsh Director Don Campbell says. He adds, “We also want everyone to know that Julia does not think of her job or herself in these terms. She comes to work and does her job every day because she knows there are always friends, family and neighbors who need blood. Please join us in honoring such an incredible lady, who has meant so much for so many.”

Marsh serves 16 hospitals and 4 cancer centers located throughout Northeast Tenn. and Southwest Va. and holds mobile drives in Washington County on a regular basis

In order to safely give blood, you must meet the following basic donor eligibility requirements. Prospective donors must:

• Eat a well-balanced meal within four to six hours of your donation.

• Weigh at least 110 pounds.

• Be at least 17 years of age. Individuals who are 17 years of age must provide written parental consent when donating on a mobile blood drive.

• Be generally healthy. You should not have a cold, sore throat, fever, flu or fever blisters within three days of your donation.

• If you don’t feel well, you should not give.

For more information about blood donation, call 423-408-7500 or visit www.marshblood.com. Donors can also connect at www.facebook.com/MarshBlood and @Marsh_Blood on Twitter.