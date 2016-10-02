Local veteran receives commemorative quilt

The handmade quilt was presented by Susan Lane, NE TN State Coordinator, Quilts of Valor Foundation, whose mission is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing quilts.

Ellis was nominated for this honor by Lavinia Sala, member at Borderview and Quilts of Valor, after learning that Ellis was the oldest veteran at Borderview during the 2015 God and Country Day Celebration.

Ellis was a gunner on a Navy fighter plane with the USS Lexington and Yorktown carriers and honored with a Presidential Unit Citation for extraordinary heroism in action against the enemy forces in the air from Aug. 31, 1943, to Aug. 15, 1945.

He was also awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, as well as other air medals.

Ellis is still a very active member of Borderview Christian Church, involved in several ministries.