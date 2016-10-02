Jonesborough readies for Storytelling Festival

“We had a call this year from people who overheard two women in an airport talking about last year’s festival,” he said. “They didn’t know anything about the festival, but they heard these women talking about it when they were flying home, and decided to bring the whole family.”

Thousands are expected to attend the three-day event in person, and tens of thousands from across the globe will view live online videos of some of the stage performances and special events.

“This is the third year we’ve done live streaming, and it’s gotten really popular,” Sirah said. “The first year, we had about 5,000 people tune in, and last year we had 35,000 from as far away as Russia.”

Classrooms in dozens of countries will incorporate festival viewing parties into their lessons, and, Sirah hopes, will show young people the power of storytelling.

Because the tradition of telling stories is an experience developed and shared by communities, he said attendees will have multiple opportunities to take part in the fun.

Returning to the festival this year are small spot stages, scattered around downtown Jonesborough, where festivalgoers can step up and tell short stories of their own.

Sirah said regular visitors enjoy the chance to share, and some families who have been attending for generations tell their stories from past festivals on the small platforms.

“Anyone can do it,” he said. “It’s an informal setting where people can tell stories among a group of friends.

“One of my favorite moments from last year was walking down Main Street and seeing one particular man who had a captivated audience of about 20 people.”

The festival also offers a Swappin’ Ground event, a tradition that allows anyone to step up and share.

This year, festival organizers plan to add another digital component to help people share their tales.

A cellphone and tablet application called Pass It Down will debut for the event, allowing anyone in the world to quickly and easily tell a story or broadcast a memory to the rest of the digital storytelling community.

Sirah said the app was created by a Chattanooga-based startup for the festival.

“We’re always looking for new ways to engage people,” he said. “This is just another platform where any of our attendees can share their stories.”

With its Exchange Place tent, Sirah said the festival gives up-and-coming storytellers experience.

The stories are usually short — about 10 minutes each — but the younger tellers get a taste of the stage. Some of those featured in the Exchange Place later returned to the festival as featured storytellers.

“It gives them a sense of what it’s like to present in a tent,” Sirah said. “It gets them some recognition and gives them a learning experience.”

The official National Storytelling Festival runs Oct. 7 to 9, with more than a dozen featured and new storytellers, but pre-festival events start Wednesday with a concert by Donald Davis.

For a full festival schedule, and to buy tickets, visit www.storytellingcenter.net.