Holston Habitat for Humanity honors volunteers

To honor and thank these individuals, Holston Habitat treated 125 volunteers to an evening of celebration and appreciation. Hosted by Boones Creek Christian Church, the Rev. David Clark welcomed these volunteers to enjoy a meal as the Jonesborough Novelty Band entertained. And for dessert, the guests surprised Holston Habitat’s co-founder, Jo Morrison, with a birthday cake and pictorial review of her life. Mrs. Morrison, who celebrates her 100th birthday on Sept. 10, began Holston Habitat’s ministry 31 years ago and since its beginning has contributed over 10,000 hours of volunteer service to the organization.

During the evening, Art Pearce, executive director, recognized Eastman Chemical Co. for nearly three decades of significant financial and volunteer support. Pearce also presented the Elizabeth Ann Hay Volunteer of the Year awards to three outstanding individual volunteers. Dave and Barbara Hafele, and Karen Deakins received this year’s recognition, having cumulatively given 49 years of service in leadership, construction or through work at the Kingsport ReStore. The Jonesborough Novelty Band also received a plaque of recognition for their support of this building ministry through the years.

Holston Habitat honored four Kingsport churches for their longtime support. Representatives from Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church, First Baptist Church, First Presbyterian Church, and Shiloh Baptist Church received plaques of appreciation for building 70 Habitat homes since 1985. Likewise, Dr. Mark Matson, Holston Habitat’s Board Chair, recognized two teams of regular construction volunteers who build together every year, the Kingsport Regulars and the Johnson City B-Team. Each of these reliable and busy volunteers received Rock Star T-shirts as a gift of appreciation.

Every volunteer makes it possible for Holston Habitat for Humanity to build affordable, energy efficient homes in Carter, Sullivan and Washington Counties and in Bristol, Virginia. Each new home is sold to the approved homebuyer through a zero-percent-interest loan.

To apply for a home or home repair, or to volunteer, visit www.holstonhabitat.org or call 423-239-7689.