Happenings in your community

The Appalachian Chapter of APICS is taking reservations for the upcoming ECO course for CPIM certification, set for Tuesdays starting Oct. 11, from 6-8 p.m. at Wilson-Wallace Hall at East Tennessee State University.

The instructor is Ken Perry, CFPIM, CPM, APICS-certified instructor for CPIM. To reserve your spot, call or email Perry at 423-272-4248 or email ken.perry@trw.com.

Attendees will learn to translate plans into operational activities and define and apply techniques in the operations field, including comparing actual output to plans and taking appropriate corrective actions and communicating ideas in a group setting and instructing others in tasks.

The course runs for nine weeks, and the cost is $300 for members and $400 for non-members.

Christmas Doll, Bear show set

The Christmas Doll and Bear Show will be held Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9:30-3 p.m., at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium, 1550 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport.

Admission is free, but voluntary donations for St. Jude Hospital will be accepted. Among the many items for sale will be modern and vintage dolls, doll clothes and shoes, doll furniture, doll accessories and other collectables.

Door prizes will be given hourly. For more information, call 423-753-0022.

Center to hold Functional Fitness Fridays

Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will offer Functional Fitness Fridays from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Oct. 7, 14, 21, and 28.

Classes will focus on developing muscles to make it easier and safer to perform everyday activities. Participants will increase stability and strength using various exercise tools such as fitness balls, kettle bells, stability balls and weights.

The cost is $2 per class. Pre-registration is not required. Participants will need to sign in and pay before each class at the Senior Services desk and should wear exercise-appropriate clothing and shoes. For more information, call 423-434-6237.

Speedwell Cemetery cleanup day set

There will be a cleanup day at Speedwell Cemetery on Cherokee Road in Jonesborough on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 10:30 a.m.

Volunteers are needed to prepare the cemetery for the winter months. The cemetery’s Board of Trustees ask that volunteers bring equipment to clean the cemetery and clip and trim the trees and bushes, as well as trash bags to put debris and trash in for the day.

For more information, contact Elaine Cantrell at 423-257-2264 or Chad Fred Bailey at chadfredb@gmail.com.

Federal employees group to meet

The National Active and Retired Federal Employees will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 11 a.m. at the Empire Buffet, 2614 N. Roan St., Johnson City.

The speaker will be Mary Ellen Miller of the TVA, and the topic is the Boone Lake Dam repair project. For more information, call Wayne Robertson at 423-741-0612.

Reservations taken for BASICS course

The Appalachian Chapter of APICS is taking reservations for the upcoming BASICS course for CPIM certification, set for Thursdays starting Oct. 13, from 6-8 p.m. at Wilson-Wallace Hall at East Tennessee State University.

The instructor is Ken Perry, CFPIM, CPM, APICS-certified lead instructor for CPIM. To reserve your spot, call or email Perry at 423-272-4248 or ken.perry@trw.com.

The basic concepts in managing the complete flow of materials in a supply chain from suppliers to customers are covered in the basics module. This module covers manufacturing, distribution, service, and retail industries.

This includes the fundamental relationships in the design, planning, execution, monitoring and control that occur. Knowledge of the material in this module is assumed as a prerequisite for the other APICS CPIM modules, which cover similar topics in much greater depth.

The course runs for eight weeks and the cost is $300 for members and $400 for non-members.

ETSU Entrepreneurs’ Club to host Joel Norris, John Campbell

The East Tennessee State University student Entrepreneurs’ Club will welcome Joel Norris and John Campbell as its speakers on Monday, Oct. 3, at 5 p.m. in Room 322 of Sam Wilson Hall.

Campbell has years of experience as a city manager and is now executive director of AccelNow, a business accelerator supporting technical entrepreneurs and start-up companies across the eight counties of Northeast Tennessee and beyond.

Norris will speak on “Leveraging an Entrepreneurial Mindset throughout Your Career.”

During his 12-year career in the pharmaceutical industry, Norris has worked with a range of pharmaceutical and biotech companies both in-house and as a consultant. He is currently the director of global transparency in the Risk Management Group at Amicus Therapeutics Inc., based in Cranberry, New Jersey. Norris is an ETSU alumnus.

The public is invited to this free program. Directions to Sam Wilson Hall can be found by visiting www.etsu.edu/maps.

For additional information, contact Mitzi Brookshear at brookshe@etsu.edu or 423-439-7444. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346.

Telford church to host breakfast and sale

New Victory United Methodist Church, 682 New Victory Road, Telford, will host a country breakfast in the fellowship hall on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 8-10 a.m.

The meal will consist of eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuits, gravy, juice, coffee and more.

The cost is $7 for adults and $4 for children. Carry-out is available.

The church will also host a Lord's Acre Sale on Saturday Oct. 15 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Offerings will consist of soup, baked goods, jellies, relish and homemade crafts. Breakfast will be available. Sponsored by Back Yard Community Missions.

SHHS class of ’51 reunion to be held

The Science Hill High School Class of 1951 has planned a luncheon for Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 1 p.m. in Jonesborough at Pizza Plus.

All classmates are welcome.

For information, call Virginia at 423-794-0300 or Glenn at 423-753-7896.

Amateur photographers to exhibit works

The Johnson City Amateur Photographers Club will open an exhibit combining the photographic artistry of its members during the month of October.

An artists reception, open to the public, will be held during First Friday celebration, Oct. 7, at Nelson Fine Art Gallery, 324 Main St.

The club meets the first Monday of every month at 1 p.m. at Memorial Park Community Center. Those interested in photography are welcome to attend the meetings.

For information, call Deborah Soike at 423-948-0000 or email ddatmm@yahoo.com.

Free talk from master gardener

Master Gardener Barbara Desso will present a free talk on growing garlic and its culinary and medicinal uses

The event will be held at Mize Farm & Garden in Gray on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10:30-noon.

Call 423-467-2300 to register. Limited seating.

Mended Hearts group to meet

The next meeting of Chapter 259 of Mended Hearts Inc. will be held at the HRC Annex at the Johnson City Mall on Oct. 4, beginning at 11 a.m.

Mended Hearts is a support group for heart patients and their caregivers.

The meeting is for anyone interested in heart problems and related issues. Get your questions answered or find out where to get the answers.

For further information, call 423-928-1405.

On Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14-15, Healing Hands Health Center, 245 Midway Medical Park, Bristol, will host a free Dental Hygiene Fair for residents of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia who do not have dental insurance.

Twenty-five ETSU Dental Hygiene students along with their supervisor will provide the dental cleanings and oral hygiene education over the two-day event. University of Tennessee Dental Students along with their supervisor will also be on hand to provide dental care.

To make an appointment, call 423-652-0260, ext. 2. Appointments begin at 8 a.m. and run through 5 p.m. Free dental kits will be given to everyone getting their teeth cleaned including a toothbrush, toothpaste, floss and mouthwash. Free T-shirts will also be given.

Healing Hands is a medical and dental clinic that provides charitable health care year round for the working, uninsured of NE TN and SW VA. Tens of thousands of patient visits have been provided and $25,000,000 in free medications have been provided. Donations are always needed at the nonprofit. Visit its website, healinghandshealthcenter.org, to donate or for more information.

‘Graduation Celebration’ set at ETSU

The East Tennessee State University National Alumni Association will hold its “Graduation Celebration: Real World 101” event for undergraduate students with 60 or more hours and all graduate students Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. in the D.P. Culp University Center ballroom.

The free event features food, prizes and advice about graduation and life thereafter.

“Graduation Celebration” gives students a chance to order their official ETSU class rings from Balfour Jewelers and check out other Balfour graduation supplies, such as invitations and “thank you” notes.

Students will also receive information about the ETSU National Alumni Association and its membership benefits for new graduates, and can pick up their caps and gowns for the December commencement ceremony from the ETSU Registrar’s Office.

To learn more, call the ETSU Alumni Office at 423-439-4218. Students and alumni may become Facebook friends of the ETSU Alumni Association at www.facebook.com/etsualumni, or follow @ETSUAlumni on Twitter.

Child Safety Day set at Farmers Market

The Johnson City Police Department will offer a free Child Safety Day at the Farmers Market on Wednesday, Oct. 5, from 7:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

School resource officers will utilize this time during fall break to perform child safety seat checks to ensure seats are installed properly. They will also be on hand to answer questions and educate parents and caregivers about child passenger safety, drug abstinence and other important safety topics.

The Farmers Market is located at the new Pavilion at Founders Park between Commerce and Buffalo streets.

Lamar class plans 50th reunion

The Lamar High School Class of 1966 is planning a 50th class reunion on Nov. 5, and still need the address of several classmates. If you were a member of this class, or know someone who was, please call Janie Story Forbes at 423-948-1131, Brenda Barber Bennett 423-928-4949, Brenda Mathes 865-482-7482 or Wanda Sue McCurry Tilson 423-753-4520.

Site to celebrate Archaeology Day

The Gray Fossil Site and Museum, 1212 Suncrest Drive, Johnson City, will celebrate Tennessee Archaeology Day on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the site.

Attendees will learn more about artifacts from the region, recent excavations, 3-D printing and scanning and flintknapping and Cherokee pottery demonstrations with Larry Beane.

Lectures will also be available: “Remote Sensing in Archaeology: Case Studies from Cane Notch, Tennessee to Europe, Africa, and the Middle East,” by Eileen Ernenwein at 11 a.m.; and “History of Archaeology on Boone Lake,” by Jay Franklin.

Also ongoing is the “Can You Dig It?” exhibit, through Oct. 9. Attendees are invited to unearth the mysteries of the past by digging for clues in a shoebox archaeology activity.

For more information, go to gfsm.handsonmuseum.org.

Loving Touch support group to meet

The Loving Touch Caregiver Support Group will meet Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 10-11 a.m. at Cornerstone Village South, 213 University Parkway.

This is a welcoming and confidential support group providing education, hope and encouragement to family members and caregivers of loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease or any related dementia.

Learn about community resources, share coping techniques and gain insight and feedback from others who understand.

The group meets the first Tuesday of each month.

For information, call 423-948-5388 or email charrison@mycornerstonevillage.org.

Telford Ruritan Club to hold annual event

The Telford Ruritan Club, in conjunction with Telford Methodist Church, will hold its annual event at Bob Shanks Farm (across from Grandview Elementary School) on Saturday, Oct. 8.

The club will begin selling barbecue sandwiches with cole slaw, potato chips and assorted soft drinks from 9 a.m. through the lunch hour from its concession trailer.

Telford Methodist Church will be selling apple butter, baked goods and homemade soups.

Monkee's named James Collection retailer

Monkee's boutiques, 2515 N. Roan St., Johnson City, has announced that it is the first retailer of Reese Witherspoon's Draper James lifestyle brand.

Monkee's boutiques are now selling a limited edition assortment from Witherspoon's Draper James collection. It is the only store to sell the collection outside of Draper James' online operation and their only retail store, located in Nashville.

Draper James is a retail brand with a focus on fashion, accessories and home décor inspired by the American South. The brand is named after Witherspoon's grandparents, Dorothea Draper and William James Witherspoon, who remain today her greatest influences.

"We're excited to be offering this coveted brand in our stores," said DeeDee Shaw, founder and co-CEO of Monkee's. "Monkee's is a must-shop for any southern fashionista and Reese Witherspoon's Draper James collection embodies southern style.

“It is a perfect fit. We can't wait for our customers to have the rare chance to shop this collection in person."

Center to give to Komen foundation

Marsh Regional Blood Center has announced it is making a special effort to help in the fight against breast cancer. During October, Marsh will donate $1 per blood donation to the Susan G. Komen foundation.

Director Don Campbell says the mission at Marsh is closely linked to the fight against cancer.

“This is an area of what we do that is very near and dear to our hearts,” he said.

Donors in October will also receive a limited edition breast cancer awareness T-shirt and be entered to win admission passes to Cleek Farms Corn Maze.

For more information about blood donation, call 423-408-7500 or visit www.marshblood.com. Donors can also connect at www.facebook.com/MarshBlood and @Marsh_Blood on Twitter.

Helton to compete in pageant

Emily Helton, 14, of Johnson City, will compete for the title of Miss Tennessee Teen USA 2017 on Oct. 6, 7, and 8 at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville.

She is the daughter of Travis and Kelly Vanzant and Chad Helton. She attends Daniel Boone High School, where she plays on the volleyball team. Her activities include modeling in Asheville, N.C., and Knoxville Fashion Weeks and competing in local pageants.

Her sponsors for this pageant are Parents, A Bridal Path, Nathan Mays Photography, Sherri Jessee — HAMUA, Gage Model and Talent Agency, Poor Boy Lawn Care, JS Howell Construction, Johnny Brusco’s and Michael Copon Studios.

The Miss Tennessee Teen USA and Miss Tennessee USA pageants are the Official Preliminaries to the Miss Teen USA, Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants and are a WME/IMG joint venture. The young woman chosen as Miss Tennessee USA 2017 will go on to represent the state in the 2017 Miss USA pageant.

Church to host country breakfast

Jackson Park Church of the Brethren, 100 Oak Grove Ave., Jonesborough, will host its 13th annual country breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 8.

The menu includes pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, bacon, eggs and grits. The cost is a minimum $8 donation, and carry-outs are available.