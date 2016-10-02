Happenings at area libraries

Participants should bring their own mats and water bottles. For information, call the library at 423-477-1550.

In events at the Johnson City Public Library, 100 W. Millard St.:

• Tweens who are 10 to 12 years old may sign up in advance to read New York Times bestseller “Serafina and the Black Cloak,” by Robert Beatty and participate in discussion of the book.

The setting of this book is the Biltmore Estate at the turn of the 20th century and the story is perfect for kids who love a spooky, supernatural mystery. The discussion will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 4 p.m. in the Storytime Room. Registration is required for this free program.

• Thrill the World is an annual worldwide simultaneous dance of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” Thousands of people in cities around the world will learn the Thriller dance and perform it precisely at the same time in the hope of breaking the old world record.

All ages may participate in dance practice to learn “Thriller” in the Jones Meeting Room on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 12 and 19 at 6 p.m. Sign-ups will take place at the practices and are a commitment to participate in the Thrill the World event on Oct. 29.

The event on Oct. 29 will begin at 4:30 p.m. and participants must have attended at least one practice and completed a registration form to be eligible to dance. Dancers should arrive between 4:30 and 5:30 to sign in, review the dance moves and have a snack. The dance will begin at 6 p.m. Participants are encouraged to dress in zombie attire.

• Children who are 5 to 9 years old may sign up in advance to hear “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie,” by Laura Numeroff and other cookie stories and decorate their own cookies in the Jones Meeting Room at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6. Registration is required for this free program.

For more information and to register for this program or the other Youth Services programs listed above, call 423-434-4458.