Greenwood Ruritan Greenwood Ruritan to host steak and gravy dinner Contributed To The Press • Today at 6:24 PM Greenwood Ruritan, 118 Crockett Road off Mill Springs Road and Greenwood Drive in Jonesborough, will host a steak and gravy dinner on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 5-7 p.m. Signs will be posted. The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children under 8. The menu includes salad, roll, drink and dessert. Proceeds are used for community service needs.