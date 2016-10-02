logo
Leave Feedback

Greenwood Ruritan

Greenwood Ruritan to host steak and gravy dinner

Contributed To The Press • Today at 6:24 PM

Greenwood Ruritan, 118 Crockett Road off Mill Springs Road and Greenwood Drive in Jonesborough, will host a steak and gravy dinner on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 5-7 p.m.

Signs will be posted. The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children under 8.

The menu includes salad, roll, drink and dessert. Proceeds are used for community service needs.

Recommended for You