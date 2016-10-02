Festival of Tables supports Angel Tree program

Over 300 people enjoyed the creativity displayed on dozens of lavishly decorated tables, each with a unique theme and table setting for eight. State Rep. John Holsclaw served as master of ceremonies for the evening, which included a buffet dinner, silent and live auctions and plenty of entertainment.

“We were amazed by the originality of the tables,” said Auxiliary President Gail Adkins. “Thanks to the support of the community and our sponsors, we raised more than $27,000, which will directly support the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.”

Major sponsors for this year’s Festival were Bill Gatton Acura/Mazda of Johnson City and Elizabethton Federal Savings Bank. Auctioneer David Collins conducted the live auction and Fiddlin’ Carson Peters, the 12-year-old musical prodigy who has achieved national recognition, entertained the crowd along with acclaimed storyteller David Joe Miller.

Proceeds from the festival will directly support the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program, which serves children in need throughout Carter, Unicoi and Washington counties.

In 2015, over 2,700 local children who otherwise would have had nothing for Christmas, received gifts thanks to the Angel Tree program.

This year, the number is expected to rise and your support is needed more than ever. To adopt an angel or to make a donation to the program, contact the Salvation Army office at 204 W. Walnut St. in Johnson City or call the office at 423-926-2101.