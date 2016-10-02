August philanthropy road show a success

On August 23, East Tennesseans had the opportunity to learn how to start these dialogues, and the tools available, through an event titled Generous Genes (How Family Philanthropy Can Transform a Region) — described as a philanthropy road show. Philanthropists from across East Tennessee served as panelists and shared their personal perspectives and experiences with family philanthropy in a discussion moderated by Susan Crites Price, bestselling author of the book Generous Genes: Raising Caring Kids in a Digital Age — the book that inspired the event.

The event fell during an important for the organization, as East Tennessee Foundation celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. Rather than throw a big party for the anniversary, ETF provided these opportunities for the region to enhance and grow family philanthropy. As a community foundation serving 25 counties in the region through provision of grants and scholarships, ETF has awarded more than $223 million to individuals, and in grants to nonprofits, throughout its history. These resources are funded by donors and the more than 400 different philanthropic funds ETF manages.

As the foundation looks toward its next 30 years, it has a renewed focus on family philanthropy.

“At East Tennessee Foundation, we have invested greatly in improving the quality of life in East Tennessee, and that is made possible through the generosity of donors,” said East Tennessee Foundation President Mike McClamroch. “Our children are our community’s future philanthropists.”

Author Susan Crites Price, who has written multiple books on the subject, feels that instilling a passion for giving often takes the right conversations, experiences and skills. “Children are born with an instinct to be empathetic, and with the right resources, children can change the world. You give them the skills to be philanthropic and then cheer them on,” said Price.

As a community foundation that serves 25 counties across East Tennessee, the event held three stops with panelists from each community’s local area: a breakfast stop in Athens, a lunch stop in Knoxville and a dinner event in Johnson City.

In Johnson City, panelists included Tri Cities area locals, retired Eastman Chemical Company Vice President of Human Resources, Health, Safety and Environment Fielding Rolston and retired Eastman Chemical Company Senior Vice President Roger Mowen, who provided their personal take and experience as philanthropists and generation-to-generation giving.

Rolston described how children and grandchildren learn about generosity from their parents. “One easy way to promote this learning is to establish an endowed advisor fund with the East Tennessee Foundation. Each year include children and grandchildren in the decision about distribution from this fund and make them the successor advisors,” said Rolston.

With a full audience of multi-generational attendees — from students to grandparents — the event successfully raised awareness for the cause of family philanthropy and enabled discussion among families to encourage youth to give.

Mike McClamroch looks forward to the next 30 years for the East Tennessee Foundation, “The event encouraged families and children to do just what our organization stands for: making communities strong and lives better. Change can start small, it can start with facilitating a caring and giving heart. Children have the power to improve the way of life in our community.”

For more information, contact Mary Beth West at 865-3881565 or mb@marybethwest.com; Jackie Lane or Trudy Hughes at 877-524-1223, jlane@etf.org or thighs@etf.org; or Sarah Merrell at 865-982-6626 or sarahm@marybethwest.com.