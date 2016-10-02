logo
Asbury Place Kingsport

Asbury Place, Kingsport Aquatic Center celebrate National Grandparents Day with second annual free senior swim day

Contributed To The Press • Oct 1, 2016 at 5:37 PM

KINGSPORT — Asbury Place celebrated National Grandparents Day by sponsoring a free senior swim day on Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Kingsport Aquatic Center. Seniors 55 and over were admitted free; attendees 54 and under enjoyed half-price admission.

Sandra Brown, executive director of Asbury Place continuing care retirement communities’ Kingsport campus, said the event ties in well with the not-for-profit organization’s mission of service and focus on wellness.

“Swimming is a low-impact activity that uses all muscle groups so it’s perfect for senior exercisers,” Brown said “We hope this event encourages all area seniors to be physically active and enjoy time with loved ones.”

Kingsport Aquatic Center admission was free for guests ages 55 and over with proper identification and half price for other ages.

“This is an excellent opportunity for senior swim enthusiasts and guests of all ages to enjoy our outdoor and indoor water features,” Kingsport Aquatic Center director Kari Matheney said. “We appreciate Asbury Place making senior swim day available to area residents and visitors.”

The outdoor water park features a large pool with a water playground and lily pad crossing, two water slides and a 900-foot lazy river. The aquatic center also has a 46,000-square-foot indoor complex, which includes three heated pools, including the region’s only indoor Olympic-sized pool.

The Kingsport Aquatic Center is located at 1820 Meadowview Parkway in Kingsport.

