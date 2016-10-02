4-H poultry show and sale held

All 4-H'ers received ribbons, prize money, and a refund on the cost of their chick for their efforts in the chick chain project, and champions received a trophy. This year, the competition offered the golden sex link. Each county selected a Grand and Reserve Champion. The Grand Champion from Sullivan County was Karly King, Unicoi Champion was Tate Kerns and Washington County's Grand Champion was Allie Harrison, with Nate Walters receiving Reserved Champion.

The 4-H Chick Chain/Pullet Project teaches responsibility as well as how to raise pullets. The University of Tennessee Extension and 4-H offers its program to all eligible persons. If interested in participating next year, check the county websites for the chick chain application. The chicks are ordered in early January.