Longtime umpire Mashburn battling macular degeneration

After 40 years of umpiring for the Johnson City Major Little League, the place has become a second home for him. His impact on the kids who have filtered through the Little League program during his time as an umpire was so great that the instructional league field located a block away from Arthur Lady Field now bears his name.

As Mashburn soaked in the sounds of a fall league baseball game on Thursday evening, he marveled at how quickly the time has passed.

“It’s got away from us,” he said. “I know we started back 44 years ago, but it doesn’t feel that way.”

To Mashburn, it feels like just yesterday he got the call-up all Little League umpires dream of, making the trek to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, to umpire at the Little League World Series. But the passage of time is impossible to ignore, especially when Mashburn realizes that his trip to Williamsport is already seven years behind him, meaning most of the players on the field Thursday night were still crawling around in diapers when he made the journey.

Now this new generation of players are taking their first steps up the Little League ranks, following in the footsteps of countless others before them. But in a cruel twist of fate, Mashburn is no longer able to get out on the field and call the balls, strikes and outs.

For the first summer in over 40 years, Mashburn was unable to call a single game this past season. Macular degeneration has stolen away his eyesight to the point that he’s unable to do the thing he loved to do the most.

“Umpiring is his life,” said Mashburn’s wife, Diana. “Little League is his life. He’s been down here moseying around when he can’t see.”

“It’s terrible,” John chimed in. “I haven’t gotten to throw anybody out for years.”

Despite the rapid loss of his eyesight, Mashburn has been at the field for every game this season. He still serves as the umpiring chief for the league, scheduling a new generation of umpires to call each game. He also spent the summer working the concession stand with his longtime friend, Billy Hutton, grabbing drinks out of the cooler when things got busy and helping in any way he could.

The inability to umpire has been painful, but for Mashburn, being at the ballpark in any capacity still produces a great amount of joy.

“I’ve been here so long that it’s just a part of my life,” he said. “I’ve just got to be here. You’re empty if you don’t.”

But now there is a glimmer of hope for John and Diana, and it has come in the form of an experimental procedure known as SCOTS, short for Stem Cell Ophthalmology Treatment Study. John has prequalified to receive the treatment, which could partially restore the vision.

“It has a success rate of 60 percent so far,” Diana said.

The Mashburns are scheduled to go to Florida at the beginning of October to have the procedure done. The doctor will extract stem cells from John’s bone marrow and inject them into his eyes to rejuvenate the dead and dying cells in his retinas, which will hopefully improve his vision a great deal.

Since SCOTS is not covered by insurance or Medicare, the Mashburns will have to pay for the entire $20,000 procedure. But Diana said the chance to restore her husband’s vision is worth any cost.

“The main reason we’re doing it is that it’s the last hope,” she said. ”If it works on him, there’s no price you wouldn’t pay. If it doesn’t work, then we’ve tried everything. We’re just betting our future on it, because it’s a very expensive treatment.”

As word got out about the financial impact of the surgery, people have stepped up to the plate to help defer some of the cost. The Johnson City National Little League has held 50-50 drawings with the proceeds going to the surgery. The JCMLL has obviously contributed as well.

John’s daughter, Bridget, has also gone all-in, helping organize fundraisers and starting a Go Fund Me campaign to help offset her father’s impending medical bills.

The outpouring of support has been humbling for Mashburn as he prepares to leave for the surgery next week.

“People I don’t even know,” he said. “It’s just been fantastic. It’s unreal.”

The final hurdle for the Mashburns will be a comprehensive physical exam on Monday, Oct. 3, in Coconut Beach, Florida. If that goes well, John will have his surgery the following day. If it doesn’t, he’ll get most of the money refunded and head home.

But John is hardly on edge because he believes the matter is in God’s hands.

“We believe in God, and he’s given us directions to try this,” he said. “If we can help somebody later on, that would be good.”

Indeed, Mashburn is hopeful that his experience will help clear the way for legislation that advances stem cell research and opens the door for more insurance companies to start covering treatments like SCOTS. For a man who has spent over four decades giving his time and energy to young people, it’s not surprising that he’s still looking for ways to help future generations.

If Mashburn is able to have the surgery, it will take up to a full year to find out just how effective the procedure was. If all goes well, Mashburn has his umpiring equipment stashed away in hopes that he can possibly regain enough of his vision to call a handful of games in the future.

What a wonderful sight that would be.

John Mashburn’s Go Fund Me account is still open for donations. Anyone wishing to contribute can do so at www.gofundme.com/johnmashburn.