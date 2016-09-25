Happenings in your community

Milligan College will host renowned storyteller and alumna Elizabeth Ellis to perform "Whatsoever Things Are True" on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 7:30 p.m. in Milligan’s McGlothlin-Street Theatre, located in the Gregory Center. This event is free and open to the public.

Ellis, a 1964 Milligan graduate, is a recognized master storyteller who performs regularly at Jonesborough’s International Storytelling Festival.

Ellis will be telling about heroic American women, personal stories of her Appalachian heritage in Carter County and tales about Milligan that celebrate the college’s sesquicentennial.

Also, as part of her residency, Ellis will work with students more closely and present workshops to several different education, ministry and storytelling classes.

The performance is sponsored by Milligan’s Sesquicentennial Arts Committee and the Milligan Arts Council. For more Milligan arts events, visit www.milligan.edu/arts.

Photography club’s exhibit to open

The Johnson City Amateur Photography Club will open an exhibit combining the photographic artistry of its members beginning Oct. 7 and continuing through October.

The photography on display exhibits the world seen through the lens by our members. A reception will be held at Nelson Fine Art Center, 324 E. Main St., during the Johnson City First Friday event Oct. 7.

The club meets the first Monday of every month at 1 p.m. at the Memorial Park Community Center. All those who are interested in photography are invited to the meetings.

Democratic Women’s Club to meet

The Carter County Democratic Women's Club is collecting personal hygiene products for local students in need at the group’s monthly meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the group and party’s center at 429 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Products needed include toothpaste and toothbrushes, shower gel, deodorant, shampoo and razors. The Family Resource Center of Carter County Schools will distribute these materials where they see they are needed.

In addition to the donation drive, the group will discuss plans for the Hillary Clinton-Tim Kaine campaign office, phone banking for Tennessee Democratic candidates and other community involvement.

The business meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Snacks will be available before the meeting.

For more information, call Pat Buck at 423-474-3438.

‘Hands On Robots’ set at Museum

Hands On! Regional Museum, 315 E. Main St., will host "Hands On Robots" on Saturday, Oct. 1st, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

This exposition will offer visitors the opportunity to learn more about robotics. The First Robotics and First Lego League teams from Washington County will each bring their own custom-built robot and demonstrate how it is programmed, controlled and used in competition.

Hands-on opportunities will be available for museum visitors to try their hand at controlling a Lego "Mindstorm" robot and complete tasks by autonomous programming. Team 5022, Rat Rod Robotics, will have their most recent competition robot that can be operated with this year's obstacles allowing visitors to shoot for the goal.

Each of these teams are participants in the FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics Competition, during which each team has only six weeks and limited resources to build and program a robot to perform specific, challenging tasks during competition.

The Hands-On Robotics events will be free to the public. Admission to Hands On! Museum will be separate. For more information, visit handsonmuseum.org or firstinspires.org.

Genealogists group to meet

The Watauga Association of Genealogists will meet at the Johnson City Public Library, 100 W. Millard St., on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 6:30 p.m.

The speaker for October will be Donna Cox Briggs, a WAGS member. Briggs has recently taken a position as an archive assistant for the Washington County Archives.

She will present a program on “How to Write Your Own Story.”

For more information, contact Betty Jane Hylton at bjhylton@comcast.net or visit the organization’s website at www.wagsnetn.org.

Fischman to appear at local venue

Nancy Fischman, who is running for Tennessee State House, will be at Shakti in the Mountains Thursday, Sept. 29, for a meet and greet at 5:30 p.m.

The three important issues she will address are education, health care and opportunity.

For information on Fischman, visit nancyfortennessee.com or on Facebook at Nancy Fischman for Tennessee House.

Registration open for MPCC tumbling classes

Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will offer the following tumbling classes starting Nov. 1. Each session is six weeks.

• Mommy and Me (ages 18 months-3 years): Tuesdays, 3:30-4 p.m., $10

• Preschool (ages 3-5): Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m., $15

• Beginner (ages 4-7): Tuesdays, 4:15-5 p.m. or 5:15-6 p.m., $15

Participants will learn new techniques and execution of basics including rolls, splits and backbends. Register in person at MPCC, Monday-Friday (7 a.m.-9 p.m.) and Saturday (9 a.m.-5 p.m.). For more information, call 423-434-5749.

Parks and Rec adult basketball registration now open

Registration for Johnson City Parks and Recreation adult basketball is now open.

Leagues include men’s church, men’s open and women’s open. Men are allowed to play on one team with a 14-game schedule. Women will play an eight-game schedule. Games will be at Johnson City schools and Carver Recreation Center.

Participants must be 16 and older; 16-18 year olds must have a signed release form from a parent or guardian.

Registration is open through Nov. 14. Fee is $400 for men’s teams and $200 for women’s teams, with a $5 fee for each non-city resident on a team’s roster.

Teams may pick up rosters at the Winged Deer Athletic Tower Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Entry fee, team roster, and photo IDs of each player must be submitted at registration. For more information, call 423-283-5822.

Filings for FAFSA beginning Oct. 1

There is no need for college students to wait until January anymore to file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid for the upcoming academic year. Students may file the FAFSA beginning Oct. 1 of this year for 2017-18.

Students and parents filing the 2017-18 FAFSA will be using their 2015 IRS income tax information. They may use the IRS Data Retrieval tool to transfer the IRS information required directly to the FAFSA.

Bell reminds ETSU students to follow up with the Office of Financial Aid after completing the FAFSA, read their ETSU email and check their financial aid status on GoldLink.

High school and prospective transfer students, their parents and others who wish to learn more may attend the annual Tri-Cities Financial Aid Night at ETSU on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 6 p.m. in the D.P. Culp University Center’s Martha Street Culp Auditorium. Attendees can learn more about state and federal aid; scholarships, including the Tennessee Lottery Scholarship; grants; upcoming deadlines; completing the FAFSA; and other topics.

For more information, contact the Office of Financial Aid at 423-439-4300 or finaid@etsu.edu. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346.

MPCC to offer junior lifeguarding class

Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will offer a Junior Lifeguarding class for ages 11-16 from 6:30-8 p.m. on Tuesdays beginning Oct. 25. Fee is $10 for the six-week program.

Junior Lifeguarding has a strong focus on developing swimming skills to help participants meet the Lifeguarding course prerequisite. The course also introduces participants to lifesaving skills, such as in-water rescues, use of a rescue tube, and first aid, CPR and AED.

Participants should be able to swim and bring a swimsuit to each class.

Register by Oct. 25 at MPCC Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.-9 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Program is limited to 20 participants.

For more information, call 423-434-5749.

Registration for Parks and Rec youth basketball now open

Registration for Johnson City Parks and Recreation youth basketball is now open.

Boys and girls ages 6-7, 8-9, 10-11, 12-13 and 14-15 will play a 10-game schedule with a post-season tournament. Practices begin the week of Nov. 7; games will take place Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays starting Dec. 5.

Participants may register at the Winged Deer Park Athletic Office from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday or online at www.myjcparks/parksrec.

Cost is $25 for city residents and $30 for non-city residents. Registration deadline is Oct. 23; a $20 late fee will be assessed as of Oct. 24.

For more information, call 423-283-5822.

ETSU Art Annex Pollinator Garden to be unveiled Sept. 28

In hopes of creating a zone on the East Tennessee State University campus that may attract and sustain a variety of pollinators, like caterpillars, butterflies, moths, honeybees and hummingbirds, a group of ETSU faculty, staff and students have planted a pollinator-friendly garden near the Art Annex.

The public is invited to an unveiling of the garden on Wednesday, Sept. 28, from 12:30-1 p.m. The Art Annex building is located at 695 J.L. Seehorn Road on the ETSU campus.

The Art Annex Pollinator Garden is envisioned as one site among many on the “pollinator pathway,” a concept developed by some ETSU faculty and staff and community members. When completed, the “pathway” will eventually include sites from the ETSU campus along the State of Franklin corridor to downtown Johnson City, including Founders Park and the Johnson City Public Library. Sites chosen will feature pollinator plants, educational signage, public art and functional art.

The garden will change with the seasons, reflecting the diversity of native regional plants. The majority of plants are perennials, which reduce the need for ongoing maintenance. To create visual interest through all seasons, the stag sculpture incorporates colored glass elements that Murray’s students created with Greeneville glass artist Mark Russell, who taught them to fabricate cast glass flowers and leaves.

For more information, contact Murray at 423-439-5296 or murrayc@etsu.edu.

ETSU to host workshop for dementia and Alzheimer’s treatment

KINGSPORT — East Tennessee State University’s Office of Professional Development will partner with the Alzheimer’s Regional Resource Center to offer the Dementia and Alzheimer Progression and Treatment Workshop on three Thursdays, Oct. 6, Oct. 13 and Oct. 20, from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at ETSU at Kingsport, Allandale.

Approved by the National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners, the 12-hour certification course is intended for those caring for loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Sharon Durnin, director of the Alzheimer’s Regional Resource Center, will lead the workshop, which is an overview consisting of communication, behaviors, personal care and family support.

Health professionals and family members or other caregivers are encouraged to attend. A Continuing Education Unit Certificate and textbook are included in the $95 registration fee.

To register, call 800-222-3878 or visit www.etsu.edu/professionaldevelopment.

Buddhist teacher to lead retreat at dharma center

A mini Buddhist retreat will be offered Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7-8, at the Appalachian Dharma and Meditation Center, 108 W. 10th Ave., Suite 3 (lower level) in Johnson City.

Dr. Pannavati Bhikkhuni, an ordained Buddhist monk from Hendersonville, N.C., will lead the retreat. She has been a guest at the center several times over the past few years.

On Friday, Oct. 7, Dr. Bhikkhuni will give a talk on “Cultivating the Buddhist Path” from 7-8 p.m. Saturday’s mini retreat will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. with a break at noon for lunch. The topic will be “Protecting the Heart from a World on Fire.”

The public may attend one or both events. There is no fee but a suggested donation of $20 is requested to offset Dr. Bhikkuni’s expenses and contribute to her efforts.

For information, email dharma4et@gmail.com.

Church to hold Fall Festival

Marvin's Chapel United Methodist Church, 1882 Boones Creek Road, Johnson City, will celebrate its annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

The day will begin with a country breakfast from 7:30-9:30. There will be a barbecue lunch from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., a car show, flea market, crafts, baked goods, fresh sausage, fall mums, fried apple pies, apple butter, treasure chest and much more.

A free Children's Carnival will be available from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Proceeds from this event will be used for missions of the church. For directions and more information, call 423-753-8821.

Clark to speak at lecture series

The East Tennessee State University Women’s Studies program will host Opal Clark at the second of the “Women on Wednesdays” lecture series. She will speak at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 28, in the D.P. Culp Center’s Multicultural Center presentation room.

Clark will discuss her thesis directing project, the Diana Son play “Stop Kiss,” as well as her personal relationship with the show and her struggle with replication versus representation of the queer community on stage.

Clark completed an undergraduate degree in vocal performance with a concentration in music theater and jazz at Kansas State University. She comes to ETSU with a diverse background in pediatric home health and hospice nursing, intersectional feminism, LGBT rights, activism and college education.

Currently, she is teaching and directing productions as a graduate student in the ETSU Theater program.

For more information, call Dr. Phyllis Thompson, director of ETSU Women’s Studies, at 423-439-4125.

Health Resources Center sets classes

The Health Resources Center at the Mall at Johnson City will hold the following programs. Registration is required, call 844-488-STAR (7827) to reserve your space:

• “Money Matters: Social Security for Women,” Monday, Sept. 26, 5-6 p.m. The speaker: is Michael Bird, certified financial planner. To help women better understand Social Security, this class will cover five factors to consider when deciding when to apply for benefits, when it makes sense to delay benefits — and when it does not.

• “Farmers Market Favorite Series,” Tuesday, Sept. 27, noon-1 p.m. The speaker is Crystal West, RDN, LDN. Come and get some fresh ideas on how to use produce from your local farmer's market. Samples will be provided. Heart & Soul recipes and a cooking demo will be part of the presentation.

• “On the Road to Managing Your Diabetes,” Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2-3 p.m. The speaker is Teri Hurt, RN, CDE. A group-based, interactive approach to diabetes management will be held. Using the Conservation Map, education sessions are centered around interaction and collaboration among patients.

• The "Spin" on Vertigo: Saturday, Sept. 29, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Come out and hear from a local ENT physician about different causes of dizziness and vertigo and how it is treated.

County Farm Bureau to meet

The Washington County Farm Bureau will hold its annual meeting Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 6:30 p.m. at the Farm Bureau office downstairs.

The meeting is held in accordance with the bylaws of the organization, to hear the financial report and to conduct any business to come before the membership.

Dan Strasser of the Special Programs Division of the Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation will be the guest speaker.

Refreshments will be served and all members of the bureau are invited to attend.

Tuesday Night @ the Movies set

The Jonesborough Library will hold Tuesday Night @ the Movies, on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 5:30 p.m.

The movie this month is a 1941 monster classic. Even a man who is pure in heart, and says his prayers by night may become a wolf when the wolfbane blooms and the autumn moon is bright.

A practical man returns to his homeland, is attacked by a creature of folklore and infected with a horrific disease his disciplined mind tells him cannot possibly exist.

The showtime features free popcorn and drinks. It is a free event sponsored by the Friends of the Washington County Library. For more information, call the Jonesborough Library at 423-753-1800.

Center to hold picnic fundraiser

The Democrat Resource Center will have a picnic fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 11 a.m. in Bluff City at the Red Caboose Pavilion. Tickets are $10 each. There will be food, games, prizes and a silent auction.

For more information, call 423-367-7627 or 423-282-2081.

Coalition participates in food program

Coalition For Kids Inc. participates in the Child and Adult Care Food Program. Meals will be provided at no separate charge to eligible children served at the following site(s), all in Johnson City:

• Mountain View Awesome Kids Club, 907 King Springs Road.

• South Side Awesome Kids Club, 1011 Southwest Ave.

• Keystone Community Center, 841 Pardee St.

• The Coalition For Kids Inc., 2423 Susannah St.

JRT to hold auditions for “Elf Jr.”

The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will be holding auditions for “Elf Jr.” on Sunday, Oct. 9, and Monday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m. at the theater, 125½ Main St., in Jonesborough. The large cast — including Buddy the Elf, Buddy's father, Santa Claus, and Jovie — is limited to students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

The audition will consist of a cold reading, group singing and dancing. If you’re interested in a lead role, come prepared with a solo.

The show will open Thursday, Dec. 8, and run through Sunday, Dec. 18.

For more information, visit jonesboroughtheatre.com or email jrtpublicity@gmail.com.

‘Chasing Ice’ to be shown at Munsey

The Emmy Award-winning film "Chasing Ice" will be shown on Sunday, Oct. 2, at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church.

The film documents the disasters being created by the meltdown of the polar icecaps.

This family friendly film is free to the public. Free popcorn and lemonade will be served.

Telford Ruritan to host Bean Supper

The Telford Ruritan Club will host a Bean Supper on Friday, Sept. 30, from 5-7 p.m. at the club’s building, located at the corner of Telford School House Road/Telford New Victory Road.

The menu will be soup beans, fried potatoes and onions, cornbread, collard greens, assorted drinks and assorted desserts

Meals can be purchased for a donation and are available for carryout.