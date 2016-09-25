Happenings at area libraries

Members will share ideas and talk about teen programming, the teen collection and the space dedicated to teens at the library. Services hours will be granted for these meetings and snacks will be provided.

Stop by or call Youth Services at 423-434-4458 for more information or to obtain an application. All interested teens must fill out an application prior to the first meeting.

In other events at the city library:

• The library invites caregivers and their little ones to the Music Morning program in the Jones Meeting Room from 10-10:30 a.m. on the following Mondays: Sept. 26, Oct. 10 & 24, Nov.14 and 28 and Dec. 12.

Participants should be prepared to sing, dance, and have fun. This free program is recommended for children from birth to age 5 and registration is not required.

Call 423-434-4458 for more information about this and other programs offered by the Youth Services Department.

• Teens ages 12-18 are invited to celebrate the movie release of “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” on Thursday, Sept. 29 from 6-7 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room.

“Peculiar” crafts, activities and snacks will be offered at this free program for teens. Registration is required. Stop by or call Youth Services at 423-434-4458 for more information or to register. Interested teens can also register on the Event Calendar at www.jcpl.net.

• On Thursday, Oct. 6, at 6:30 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room, the library will host a free screening of the 2015 Oscar-nominated film based on the novel “The Martian” by Andy Weir, directed by Ridley Scott and starring Matt Damon.

Independent filmmaker and Assistant Professor of Media and Communication at East Tennessee State University Rusty Sheridan will give a lecture on the film and its adaptation from the novel of the same name. Sheridan will also lead an open discussion about the film.

This event will be the first in a planned series of monthly film screenings and discussions. Sheridan said, “I'm really excited about this monthly film series because it gives me a chance to interact with the Johnson City community in a public forum to discuss the great medium of cinema. Movies don't just entertain; they inspire thought, they provoke action, and they encourage discussion. It is my goal with this series to cultivate an audience of informed movie goers who love to discuss films."

To learn more about these and other upcoming events, visit the library’s events calendar at www.jcpl.net/events, like the library’s Facebook page, or follow on Twitter @JCPublicLibrary. For more information call 423-434-4454.

In events at county libraries:

• The Jonesborough and Gray libraries will be holding its Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale at the Jonesborough Library on Sept. 29-Oct. 1.

Sale hours are: Thursday, Sept. 29, noon-6 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 30, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; and Saturday, Oct. 1, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Friends of the Library group members receive a 10 percent discount off their entire purchase during the sale.

The group is also looking for volunteers to assist in sorting the books, setting up for the sale and staffing the sale itself. For more, come by the Jonesborough Library or call the library at 423-753-1800.

This is one of the larger fundraisers for the Friends group each year. The Friends raise funds that benefit the library. Through the years they have purchased equipment, helped with renovations and purchased furnishings.

The group is the sole support for library programs like teen programs, children’s story time, Tuesday Night @ the Movies, family Movie Matinee and the Summer Reading Programs for all ages, just to name a few.