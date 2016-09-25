Area blood-donation opportunities set

The group will also take donations at its center at 818 Sunset Drive, No. 100, on Tuesday from 2:30 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App at www.redcrossblood.org/bloodapp, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive.

To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/rapidpass and follow the instructions on the site.

In other area blood donation opportunities: