A View to a Thrill: Johnson City group prepares for global dance number

Part of the global Thrill the World event, the 13 dancers, many of them children, practiced the choreographed steps to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” in preparation for a big show on Oct. 29.

On that day, thousands of people from all over the world will simultaneously shimmy, shuffle and slide to a special six-minute version of the hit 1982 song, attempting to break a world record for the number of people Thriller dancing.

“It’s not about getting the dance perfect,” local organizer Hilary Verheggen, the library’s teen librarian, said. “It’s about having fun. It’s definitely a good, active thing you can do.”

Verheggen and Jennifer Johnson, a youth services assistant at the library, applied to the central Thrill the World group to be an official event location earlier this year, and received approval and the materials needed to stage the event.

Johnson said she saw a group participating in Thrill the World several years ago while in college in Cookeville, and admired the group’s efforts to bring the community together and encourage people from all walks of life to participate.

“It takes practice, that’s for sure,” she said. “There are a lot of moves to remember, but the way they break it down into bite-sized pieces, it’s very manageable.”

The group’s online practice videos use rhythm-matching words dancers are encouraged to say aloud to help train their feet and arms. After a few weeks of practice, Verheggen said she sometimes wakes up in the middle of the night reciting the words, presumably from a dreamland practice session.

The event and the practices are free and open to the public.

Verheggen and Johnson have so far held two practice sessions, on Sept. 7 and 21. Three more, at 6 p.m. on Oct. 5, 12 and 19, are scheduled in one of the library’s community rooms before the event on Oct. 29. Once participants register at one of the practices, they receive a link to the practice videos, so they can get their moves down at home.

Attendance at the practices have been promising, Verheggen said, with 11 and 13 attending, respectively.

A few people have committed to dance at the main event, but she said many spots remain available.

“For people trying to become more active, this is the way to go,” Verheggen said. “A lot of people think that, to be healthy and fit, they have to do stereotypical workouts in a gym, or go running. There are fun ways to get into shape, and this helps people be more active.”

She’s hoping for at least 20 people taking part in the main event.

To confirm the number of dancers, the Thrill the World requires the dance to be captured on a stationary camera and uploaded to its website.

The local organizers’ plans are more grand than that, though.

If the weather cooperates, they plan to hold the dance on the landing in front of the library, and hope to have multiple cameras from the front and above, and potentially mounted on a drone. The resulting video will be edited together and posted for the world to see.

Encouraged, but not required, are costumes and zombie makeup, similar to those featured in the song’s original music video. Verheggen said the group is still seeking local talent to help with the makeup.

Thrill the World dancers smashed records for the feat in 2009, shortly after Michael Jackson’s death, but have fallen short in years since. In that year, according to Record Holders Republic, 22,571 people simultaneously danced in 441 events in 33 countries.

Since then, attendance hovered somewhere between 4,000 and 10,000 each year.

Johnson said a new record would be icing on the cake, but the true reward comes from helping others meet new people and have fun.

“We really want it to be successful, and all we need are people willing to look a little silly and have a lot of fun,” she said. “It takes some time to do, but it will be rewarding in the end. You’ll meet lots of new people, have some great workouts and have a lot of fun.”

Email Nathan Baker at nbaker@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow him on Twitter at @jcpressbaker or on Facebook at facebook.com/jcpressbaker.