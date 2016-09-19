Happenings in our community

Fairview United Methodist Church, 878 Tenn. Highway 81 N, will hold a Lord's Acre Sale on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

There will be a country breakfast and lunch served, along with silent auction items, homemade apple butter, jams, jellies and canned goods along with handmade crafts, quilts, needlework, fall decorations, produce, homemade baked goods and more.

Professor to give talk on radiation

Timothy Mousseau, professor of biology at the University of South Carolina, will give a seminar on the biological effects of nuclear radiation Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 4 p.m. in Brown Hall, Room 304, on East Tennessee State University’s Johnson City.

Mousseau is an internationally recognized expert on the biological effects of ionizing radiation and on the impacts of the Chernobyl and Fukushima nuclear power catastrophes on the environment.

His team's work for USC's Chernobyl & Fukushima Research Initiatives has pioneered the use of ecological, genetic and dosimetric technologies in order to unravel the health and environmental consequences of chronic low-dose exposure resulting from the Chernobyl and Fukushima disasters.

Further, Mousseau served on the National Academy of Science's Phase I committee analyzing the cancer risks incurred by people living near nuclear facilities.

In that capacity, he visited Erwin regarding Nuclear Fuel Services and was receptive to local citizens' concerns about the release of radioactive contaminants into the air and water by NFS.