History of roles plays important part in JRT's 'Camelot'

Actually, some historians trace the roots of Arthurian legend to as far back as the late 5th century, but the lore and influence of King Arthur is timeless, according to Mike Musick, who plays the medieval leader in the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre’s “Camelot.”

“The character in the musical — and throughout the legend and stories — he’s very much a reluctant king,” Musick said Thursday, nearly a week after the show’s opening weekend. “He wasn’t born into this title, he is a king who became king because he pulled a sword out of a stone. Until he meets Guenevere, he’s not sure he wants to be king.

“One of my lines is ‘I never knew I would be king — I never wanted to be king, but when I behold you, suddenly, for the first time, I felt like I was king.”

Arthur’s embodiment of the ideal leader: strong, but compassionate; kind, but just; benevolent and unselfish, provides a great model for emulation and the JRT’s production is especially pertinent during the crescendo of a presidential election, he said.

The 1960 Broadway show was written by Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe. Starring Richard Burton, Julie Andrews and Robert Goulet, the original production ran for 873 performances, won four Tony Awards and led to the 1967 film of the same name.

Those actors, along with Richard Harris, who played King Arthur in the film and a later stage revival, are nearly as legendary as the subject matter, but Musick said the trick is to pay homage to past performances while still making the role his own.

“There’s no way I’m ever going to live up to or fill the shoes of Richard Harris or Richard Burton,” he said. “But when I’m preparing for a role like this, I go back and look at footage of the previous actors, and I try to find something in their performances I can grasp onto, something that may spark a memory in an audience member that may have seen those performances. But with each character, you also have to find something within them you can put you own stamp on.”

Catherine Squibb, who plays Guenevere, said for her, the work is about hope.

“It seems at first like it’s about losing hope, but by the end, you realize it’s about finding hope and the realization of your dreams,” she said. “It doesn’t happen in the way you thought it would happen, but there’s definitely hope at the end of it.”

Both actors heaped praise on Director Jennifer Ross Schmidt, a hardcore regular at the Jonesborough theater.

“She does a wonderful job,” Musick said. “She’s very meticulous, she knows what she wants every scene to look like and she’s specific in giving direction to the actors. We still get the freedom to develop our characters, to put little spins on them, our thumbprints on our characters.”

Though in its first weekend, the musical battled the well-hyped Battle at Bristol football game between the University of Tennessee and Virginia Tech, Squibb said the audience seemed to really enjoy the show.

With two more weekends left after Sunday afternoon’s performance, she said the crowds can only grow.

For showtimes, tickets and more information, visit www.jonesboroughtheatre.com or call 735-1010.