Happenings in your community

High school juniors and seniors interested in studying the arts are invited to participate in East Tennessee State University’s BLUE Weekend for the Arts on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 30-Oct. 1.

This BLUE (Bucs Live University Experience) Weekend will introduce attendees to the many arts programs offered at ETSU while providing them an opportunity to experience life on campus.

Students will learn about the arts programs available at ETSU, tour the campus, attend mini-presentations by various ETSU offices and programs, experience campus life with activities and events, stay in the residence halls, enjoy meals at campus dining locations, and meet ETSU faculty and students.

To be eligible to participate in the BLUE Weekend for the Arts, students must hold junior or senior status and a minimum grade point average of 2.5, be interested in any arts programs of study, and be making college-bound decisions. Students who are first-generation college-bound and/or are from underrepresented student populations will be given first priority.

The deadline to apply for the BLUE Weekend for the Arts is Sept. 21. For more information on the application process, see www.etsu.edu/advisement/blueweekend.aspx or email Teresa Williams at williata@etsu.edu.

Franchising focus of workshop

The Greene County Partnership, in conjunction with the town of Greeneville, East Tennessee State University’s Tennessee Small Business Development Center and franchise consulting service FranNet, will host “Focus on Franchising” on Thursday, Sept. 29, from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the Greeneville Light and Power System boardroom.

The workshop is designed for individuals interested in learning more about owning or operating a franchise in Greeneville and will address the facts of franchising, along with common misconceptions.

Information will be offered about different types of business models, funding options and special incentive programs, as well as details on which franchises would be the best for owners in this location.

Lunch will be provided at the workshop. Registration is necessary and may be completed online at http://tinyurl.com/zje3z92 no later than Sept. 23.

The event is a project of the Greeneville Retail Recruitment Campaign, which is a joint effort between the Greene County Partnership, town of Greeneville and numerous private-sector contributors. For more information, contact the Partnership at 423-638-4111.

Benefit pancake breakfast set

The Johnson City branch office of Crye-Leike Real Estate Services will host a Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Applebee’s, 2100 N. Roan St., from 8-10 a.m. Proceeds will benefit United Way of Washington County Tennessee Inc. The event is open to the public.

Cost is by donation, with a minimum of $5.

For more information about Crye-Leike’s United Way Pancake Breakfast, call Crye-Leike Co-Chairs Jeff Orr or Jody Jones at 423-232-0099.

Financial Aid Night set at ETSU

East Tennessee State University will host the annual Tri-Cities Financial Aid Night for area high school and prospective transfer students, parents and family members on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 6 p.m. in the D.P. Culp University Center’s Martha Street Culp Auditorium.

A range of topics will be discussed, including the Tennessee Lottery Scholarship, state and federal aid, scholarships and grants, upcoming deadlines, college decision-making tools and how to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

In addition to Financial Aid, ETSU offices scheduled to give presentations include Scholarship, Admissions and Housing and Residence Life. Various ETSU departments will have tables with information and representatives on hand to answer questions.

For more information, call the Office of Financial Aid at 423-439-4300 or email finaid@etsu.edu.

Pet vaccination clinics set

Pet vaccination clinics will be held Thursday, Sept. 29 from 6 p.m. until the last customer is served at the following locations:

• Piney Flats: Appalachian Animal Hospital, 5462 Highway 11E.

• Bluff City: Paws of Hope, 231 Highway 19E and Tri-County Veterinary, 4389 Highway 11E.

Leesburg Ruritan to start turkey shoots

Leesburg Ruritan, 1429 Old Stagecoach Road, Jonesborough, will be starting its turkey shoots beginning Sept. 24, through April. The shoots are every Saturday from 5:30-7 p.m.

The cost of each round is $2.50 to participate and prizes will be given. For more information, call Carl Barker at 423-753-6854.

Cutest Pooch Dog Show set

The fifth-annual Lakebridge’s Cutest Pooch Dog Show will take place Saturday, Sept. 24, at 2 p.m.

This show is a benefit for the Johnson City/Washington County Animal Shelter. The entry fee is a donation that will go to the shelter. Participants must bring a copy of current shot records. The first 25 to register will receive a gift bag.

For more information, contact the Activity Department of Lakebridge, A Waters Community, at 423-975-0095, ext. 308, or email Activities@lakebridgeawc.com.

Fairhaven UMC to hold Fall Fair

Fairhaven United Methodist Church, 3131 W. Walnut St., will have its Fall Fair on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

There will be yard sale items, baked goods, canned goods and silent auction

baskets. Church youth will be washing cars. Lunch will be served from 10:30-12:30, with beans and cornbread or beef hot dogs.

For more information, call the church at 423-928-1543.

Chapters of TOPS available in area

Take Off Pounds Sensibly aims to aid people with their weight loss journeys.

The cost is $32 per year, which includes a magazine subscription to TOPS News and weekly weigh-ins and meetings with support and encouragement from a group of individuals who are looking to lose weight and improve their health.

Local chapters are available in Johnson City, Kingsport, Greeneville, Elizabethton and surrounding areas.

Call Debby at 423-833-4783 or email at momxfive5@gmail.com for more information on local chapters, or call 800-932-8677 or go to www.tops.org for general information.

Church to hold Oil Change Ministry

Poplar Ridge Christian Church, 206 Poplar Ridge Church Road, Piney Flats, is hosting an Oil Change Ministry for single moms & widows on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 8 a.m.

The service is free for single moms and widows. Call the church office to schedule a time to bring your car at 423-538-6057, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Child Fall Enrichment Program set

East Tennessee State University’s Office of Professional Development will offer a Renaissance Child Fall Enrichment Program for children ages 6 to 12 during the week of Oct. 3-7, with daily sessions from 8 a.m.-4:45 p.m.

The camp will include fall-related arts and crafts as well as a field trip to Stickley Farm in Bluff City.

Each child should bring a bag lunch with a beverage daily and wear “mess-friendly” clothing. The group will meet at the D.P. Culp University Center, with drop-off at the post office entrance.

Enrollment is limited. There is a $160 fee, with a $15 discount for ETSU students and employees.

To register, visit www.etsu.edu/renaissancechild or call 423-439-8084 or email goicl@etsu.edu. For more information, contact Betsy Cunningham, the program coordinator at the same number or cunninghamb@etsu.edu.

ETSU Continued Learning to offer classes

East Tennessee State University’s Alliance for Continued Learning will offer a wide range of classes and activities during the fall session beginning Tuesday, Sept. 20, and ending Wednesday, Oct. 26. Sessions are from 10 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Wednesday. All classes will be held at Food City, in the upstairs meeting room.

To give new members an opportunity to become acquainted with the group, the ACL will welcome all participants at a continental breakfast on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 9:30 a.m., at Food City, 940 N. State of Franklin Road, followed by a welcome and update on ETSU by Dr. Wilsie Bishop, vice president for Health Affairs at ETSU. The ETSU BucsWorth Men’s Choir will be performing on opening day, as well.

Others speakers include Dr. Ron Roach, chair of the ETSU Department of Appalachian Studies, offering “Remembering, Recording and Reimagining Life in a Railroad Town” and Dr. Michele Crumley from the Department of Political Science, who will speak on Putin’s Russia.

No educational prerequisites, examinations or grades are involved in the courses. Participants may register with a $45 early registration fee until Sept. 17, and then the fee increases to $50. Paid registration allows participants to attend any or all sessions.

For more information or a schedule of classes, call the ETSU Office of Professional Development at 423-439-8084 or visit www.etsu.edu/professionaldevelopment, then click on “community groups.”

Health Resources Center sets classes

The Health Resources Center at the Mall at Johnson City will hold the following programs. Registration is required for all programs — call 844-488-STAR (7827) to reserve your space:

• “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's,” Tuesday, Sept. 20, noon-1 p.m. The speaker is Tabitha Ebbert, Alzheimer's Association. There are 10 warning signs of Alzheimer's — do you know what they are? If you or someone you know is experiencing memory loss or behavioral changes, it's time to learn the facts. Early detection is important.

• “Living With Chronic Kidney Disease,” Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2-3:30 p.m. The speaker is Marianna Higgins, LCSW. The focus will be on chronic kidney disease including diagnosis, stages, signs and symptoms, as well as treatment options of hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and transplant.

• “Food Safety Education,” Wednesday, Sept. 21, 1-2 p.m. The speaker is Crystal West, RDN, LDN. It is National Food Safety Education Month. According to estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 48 million people (1 in 6 Americans) get foodborne illness each year. Join us to learn the steps you can take at home to keep your food and family safe.

• “Diabetes 101: Healthy Eating,” Wednesday, Sept. 21, 4:30-5 p.m. The speaker is Crystal West, RDN, LDN. Learn the nutrition knowledge necessary to eat to prevent diabetes.

New Victory UMC sets supper, bake sale

A barbecue supper and bake sale will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, at New Victory United Methodist Church, 682 New Victory Road in Telford, from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

The meal will consist of barbecue sandwiches, baked beans, slaw, beverage and dessert. The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children. Carry-outs are available.

Food will be catered by the Telford Diner. Baked goods will be for sale. Proceeds will be used to fund special projects. Contact Martha Swift at 423-753-4707 or 423-571-1751.

PTSD Town Hall set at college

A Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Town Hall will be held Thursday, Sept. 22, from 6-9 p.m. at Northeast State Community College.

Included are speakers from the VA who deal with PTSD, traumatic brain injury and suicide prevention, along with women’s health issues. Counselling/readjustment programs will be discussed, and Sherri Russell, from Small Miracles, will talk about the group’s Horses Empower Heroes program, which promotes self-sufficiency and emotional well-being of military veterans.

Jerry Story, Washington County veterans service officer, will be on hand to discuss procedures for applying for veterans benefits. Questions can be directed to Ernie Rumsby at 954-687-6943.

Autism families invited to Gorge

All families affected by autism are invited to a train ride and free time on the grounds at Doe River Gorge, 220 Doe River Gorge Road, Hampton, on Thursday, Sept. 29.

Guests should arrive at 5:30 p.m., with the train ride from 6-7 and free time on the grounds from 7-8. The cost is $5 per person, cash or check preferred. Credit cards can be accepted, but will take time to process.

Participants must RSVP by Monday, Sept. 26, at http://bit.ly/2caRUlG.

Professional photographer to offer classes at ETSU

East Tennessee State University’s Office of Professional Development will offer Basic Photography and Photoshop classes with professional photographer Keith Dixon in October.

The sessions will meet at Keith Dixon Studios, 308 S. Roan St. Basic Photography will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Photoshop will be Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Basic Photography provides fundamental techniques, including learning features and settings of a camera, exploring creative lighting and studying how to frame a shot; and will take place both inside the photographer’s studio, and in the field. Participants should bring a camera.

Photoshop encompasses lessons from basic navigation to image enhancement, exploring techniques used to manipulate images, edit content, work with filters and organizing files. No experience is required, but students should bring a laptop computer, if possible.

The fee for one session is $99 or $179 for both sessions. Lunch is not included. ETSU employees may use their employee audit opportunity to pay for the course.

To register, visit www.etsu.edu/professionaldevelopment. For more information, call the Office of Professional Development at 800-222-3878.

Wellmont Cancer Institute to hold yard sale

KINGSPORT — The Wellmont Cancer Institute is giving people a chance to find items of value and sell what they no longer need at a community yard sale that will support patients receiving lifesaving care.

This event will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wellmont Medical Associates Oncology & Hematology, 4485 W. Stone Drive.

The yard sale will benefit the cancer institute's patient assistance fund, which provides financial resources for emergency and personal needs. The fund assists patients who receive compassionate care at the cancer institute's locations in Johnson City; Kingsport; Bristol, Tennessee; Bristol, Virginia; and Norton, Virginia.

People who are interested in selling items can reserve space for $30 and may secure a spot by calling 423-578-8531. The deadline to secure a spot is Friday, Sept. 23.

Part of West Market may be without water

Water and sewer customers along West Market Street – from South Boone Street to Windsor Way – may experience low pressure or possible outages from 9:30 a.m. until approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, while old waterlines are abandoned as part of the drainage project taking place in that area.

Crews will work to keep disruption of service to a minimum.

Arts Center to hold poetry class

Princeton Arts Center, 2516 E. Oakland Ave., will offer adults a four-week session on Poetry Writing from 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Tuesdays in October.

Participants will read, write and discuss poetry and should purchase the book “Risking Everything: 110 Poems of Love and Revelation,” edited by Roger Housden, prior to the class. Cost is $50 for four weeks.

Register at the center or by calling 423-283-5800.

MPCC to hold Teen Open Art

Teens ages 13-17 are invited to Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., from 4-5 p.m. on Wednesdays beginning Oct. 12 for Teen Open Art, a free six-week series.

Participants will learn a new art craft/skill each week including watercolor, collage, origami, sculpture, and pen drawing. Participants’ artwork will be displayed at MPCC. All art supplies will be included.

Call 423-434-5749 for more information.

Bee presentation to be held

What's the Buzz presents "City Bees: What You Can Do to Help," on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 6 p.m. at The Willow Tree Coffeehouse and Music Room, 216 E. Main St., Johnson City.

Learn about “bee-centric” beekeeping practices that support local honeybees. If you are not ready for beekeeping, you can support honeybees by making pollinator-friendly plants available in your own yard or window boxes.

Presenters are Aaron Free, of Woodland Honeybees, and Valda Grimmett, of Downtown Farming.

‘Potter’ nights set at libraries

“Harry Potter” teen programs will be held at the Jonesborough Library on Monday, Sept. 26, at 6:30 p.m. and the Gray Branch Library on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 6:30 p.m.

There will be a costume contest and a prize drawing for a 3-D printed item.

The group will play Table Top Quidditch and Harry Potter trivia, and have themed refreshments.

This program is free and open to all local teens, grades 6 to 12, but space is limited and registration is required.

To register, call the Jonesborough Library at 423-753-1800, or the Gray Library at 423-477-1550.

LEGO Club to meet at library

The LEGO Club will meet Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 5 p.m. at the Jonesborough Library. The theme this month is “Scooby-Doo,” and there will be a special guest appearance from the Tail Waggin’ Tutor program.

LEGO Club is an opportunity for “children” of all ages to come together once a month and participate in building challenges. There is no age limit for this program - you can’t be too young or too old.

The Jonesborough LEGO Club meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 5-6 p.m. Bring your own bricks to build with.

This program is free of charge; healthy snacks and drinks will be provided. If you have any questions, call the Jonesborough Library at 423-753-1800.

The library is currently taking donations of LEGO bricks for the Jonesborough Library LEGO Club.

Mustard Seed to hold breakfast

Mustard Seed Worship Center, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough, will hold its monthly All You Can Eat breakfast on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 7:30-10 a.m.

The menu includes gravy (including chocolate gravy), biscuits, bacon, sausage, eggs, grits, cooked apples, pancakes made fresh when they are ordered along with coffee and juice.

The suggested donation is $8. Carryouts and some deliveries (if not too far out) are available. Call 423-426-1297 for more information.

Westside Christian to hold Bazaar

Westside Christian Church, 1405 Persimmon Ridge Road, Jonesborough, will hold its annual Fall Church Bazaar/Yard Sale on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Fall Bazaar is sponsored by the Westside Willing Workers ladies group and the money raised at this fundraiser is used to support Westside Christian Church’s community outreach and church events.

Items available for purchase will included homemade baked goods, candy, canned food such as apple butter, veggie soup and green beans and yard sale items. Hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and drinks will also be available for purchase.

Journaling class set at library

Adults are welcome to attend a free journaling class at the Gray Library on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 11 a.m.

Bring a pen and notebook and come prepared to write. This ongoing class involves writing from prompts, talking about different types of journaling, feedback from participants and exploring the many benefits of journaling.

New participants are always welcome. Call the library at 423-477-1550 for more information.

World Peace Candle Lighting set

The International Day of Peace is Wednesday, Sept. 21. To mark this special day, the United Religions Initiative is holding a Candle Lighting Gathering on the steps of the old courthouse in downtown Jonesborough at 7 p.m. Representatives from local Jewish, Catholic, Protestant, Buddhist and Muslim congregations will speak at the event.

Prayers for peace from these diverse religions will be featured along with the singing of songs together and readings of the U.N. and Sister Cities proclamations. The 40-minute vigil will end with a candle lighting and a benediction for peace.

An important part of the event is providing the opportunity for those in attendance to make connections with people from other backgrounds and beliefs since the organizers feel that it is only through personal engagement that bridges are built, and that if there is to be peace on this planet, we need to talk and work with one another.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

APICS chapter to meet Tuesday

The APICS Appalachian Chapter will meet Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Double Tree Hotel, 211 Mockingbird Lane, Johnson City.

Networking starts at 6 p.m., with dinner at 6:15 and the program at 7. The speaker is Dwaine Raper, with a subject of Supply Chain Risk Management.

To register, email Ken Perry at Ken.Perry@trw.com or contact your company coordinator by noon Monday, Sept. 19.

The cost is $20 for both members and non-members.

Milligan to host political science professor

As the two presidential campaigns heat up in anticipation of Election Day, Milligan is hosting a political expert to shed some light on the psychology behind the current state of American politics.

Vanderbilt University political science professor and award-winning author Dr. Marc J. Hetherington will present his lecture “Personality, Polarization and the 2016 Election,” on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 5:30 p.m. in Hyder Auditorium. The event is free and open to the public.

Hetherington is the author of three scholarly books, the most recent of which, “Why Washington Won’t Work,” won the Alexander George Award from the International Society of Political Psychology as the best book in the field of political psychology published in 2015.

His second book, “Authoritarianism and Polarization in American Politics,” co-authored with Jonathan Weiler, is the research basis for his Milligan lecture. In 2004, Hetherington was awarded the Emerging Scholar Award from the American Political Science Association. He holds a Ph.D. in government from the University of Texas at Austin.

For more information on Milligan arts events, visit www.milligan.edu/arts.

Jonesborough author sets booksigning

Jonesborough author Barry Blair will be having a book signing for his new novel “Superdeaths” at Mauk’s of Jonesborough on Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 3-6 p.m.

The public is invited. This is his third novel. For more information, go to www.rightfieldpress.com.

Civil Service Commission members sought

The Johnson City Commission will consider three appointments to the Civil Service Commission. The commission addresses police and fire employees’ civil service grievances and meets quarterly. Each term is two years.

Applications may be picked up at the Municipal and Safety Building, 601 E. Main St., or may be mailed or faxed by calling 423-434-6009. To complete an application online, visit www.johnsoncitytn.org/boards.

Deadline for submitting an application is Monday, Oct. 31. Applications are kept on file for current year only.

For more information regarding commission functions, call Richard Lockner at 423-434-6018.

Science Hill Class of 1974 to meet

The 1974 Class of Science Hill High School will celebrate its 60th birthday year on Friday, Sept. 23, with a “Bring Your Own Picnic Basket” for a Topper tailgate party at Pavilion 2 in Metro Kiwanis Park on Knob Creek Road.

Tailgating begins at 4 p.m. and will be followed by the Science Hill Homecoming game at 7. Football tickets may be purchased at the school or at the gate. Classmates will meet after halftime at Yee Haw Brewery in downtown Johnson City.

A birthday party will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m. at Courtyard Marriott, 4025 Hamilton Place Drive. Light bites and birthday cake will be served from 7:30–8:30.

Courtyard will provide tea and coffee and other beverages may be purchased at the Courtyard Bistro. There is a $10 admission charge, and donations will be accepted.

Dress for both occasions is very casual.

For more information, call Laura Murphy Theis at 423-557-6338 or Dwayne Forney at 423-534-1677, or go to Science Hill High School Class of 74 on Facebook.