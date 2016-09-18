Halloween comes early with Barter's 'Something Wicked'

The first showing Friday was the United States debut of the stageplay, adapted by the novel’s own writer, fantasy, science fiction and horror master, Ray Bradbury.

“It’s a great read,” Rose said of the 1962 original. “I’ve read it several times, but after we decided to put it on, I went back and reread it. It’s one of my favorites of (Bradbury’s) over the years. It’s such a quick read because of how well it’s written.”

The dark fantasy story centers on two friends, Jim Nightshade and William Halloway, both “almost 14 years old,” who get caught up in the sinister schemes of a supernatural traveling carnival, led by the mysterious Mr. Dark.

While battling the forces of evil, the boys learn life lessons about growing up, the power of fear and selfish desires.

Rose’s personal history with the work began decades ago, when he and a friend received permission from Bradbury to adapt it for the stage as a musical. In the midst of their preparations, Disney bought the rights to film a live action version, released in 1983.

The studio’s purchase meant Rose and his friend could no longer put on the musical, leading to a call from the author to give them the bad news.

“He called me up and said he was sorry, but Disney had bought the rights,” Rose said. “He’s a great guy all the way around.”

Shortly before he died in 2012, Bradbury adapted his own novel for the stage. The first live production was put on by the National Theater of Scotland.

Because of its supernatural nature, which includes a carousel that makes people younger and older depending on which way it spins, the production uses a lot of special effects.

During the show, actors and stage hands will use trap doors, electrical effects, projectors, lighting effects and video. Rose said the script has some sort of special effect on almost every page.

“There is a lot of unique stuff audiences have never seen us do at the Barter,” he said. “Having been a premier theater for such a long time, it takes a lot to surprise people, but I can guarantee they’re going to be surprised.”

Actor Barrett Guyton, who plays Jim Nightshade, said he’s “never done anything to the scale of this show.”

The company started technical rehearsals, with costumes and effects, last week, and Guyton said the difference between the actors in their street clothes and in full dress is stunning.

Before landing the role, he had not read the novel, but said he soon tracked down a copy after getting the part.

“I fell in live with it,” he said. “It’s a super book. It’s neat just the things Ray Bradbury built that you see everyday in horror writing now.”

Popular writer Stephen King, who commands a massive amount of respect in the genre, once told the Writers Guild of America, “without Ray Bradbury, there is no Stephen King.”

Guyton, who’s more than double the age of the character he plays, said the role of Jim Nightshade is “wonderfully difficult.”

“I play a boy who only wants to be older,” he said. “And then these strange things start happening to him. What rules does he have to learn that are in this new world?

“It’s such a challenge in the best way possible.”

Though the story is spooky, and the show will run through Halloween, Rose said it’s geared for families, including children as young as 9 years old.

“The good thing about (Bradbury’s) writing, is it’s scary, but in a family-friendly way,” he said. “It’s true of a lot of things he came out with after ‘Something Wicked.’”

In addition to Guyton, the large cast of “Something Wicked This Way Comes” includes Rick McVey as Mr. Holloway, Joseph Matthew Veale as Will Halloway, and other Barter Theatre favorites. The cast will also feature returning young actors Emmitt George Breeding and Olivia Stevens.

