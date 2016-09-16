Life Chain observance planned for Johnson City

This year the Life Chain will be held at three locations on major Johnson City roadways. Pro-life participants are invited to gather at 2 p.m. at either Heritage Baptist Church 1512 John Exum Parkway across from Science Hill High School; University Parkway Baptist Church, 219 University Parkway near ETSU; or Hosanna Fellowship Church, 715 Sunset Drive, across from the American Red Cross building.

After a brief prayer and orientation participants will stand prayerfully on the sidewalks in front of these respective churches, holding pro-life signs until 3:30 p.m. Signs will be provided or participants may bring their own.

Life Chain is a peaceful public prayer in protest against abortion. It is a non-confrontational, non-threatening Christian event. It originated in Canada in the mid 1980s and by 1989 it had become an international event. It was introduced in the Tri-Cities area in 1989 and has been observed annually since.

The signs of Life Chain proclaim six messages: “Abortion Kills Children,” "Abortion Hurts Women,” “Adoption is the Loving Option,” “Jesus Forgives and Heals,” “God Forgive Us and Our Nation,” and “Life, the First Inalienable Right.”

It is hoped long lines of pro-life supporters will focus public attention on the issue of abortion, and the need for supporting pregnant women and their children.

Participants are asked to bring a package of diapers to be donated to help pregnant women and their children.