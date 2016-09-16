Happenings in your community

“Awake, Dear Heart: Music of Shakespeare and the British Isles” is the theme of a concert by the Knoxville Early Music Project to be presented Sunday, Sept. 18, at 3 p.m. in East Tennessee State University’s Mathes Hall auditorium.

Highlighting song-texts from “The Tempest,” “Othello,” “Much Ado About Nothing” and “Cymbeline,” this concert features music by Robert Johnson (1583-1633) and Turloch O’Carolan (1670-1738) and a variety of musical styles: masque, Tudor court dance, reel, ballad opera, folk music, and English theater “mad song.”

The project performs early music on period instruments. Members include Ashley Burell, harpsichord and organ; Elizabeth Farr, violin and harp; Alison Maerker Garner, violin; Stacy Nickell Miller, cello; Amy Porter, soprano; and Thomas Tallant, lute and theorbo.

Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and free for students with ID.

For tickets or more information, call the ETSU Department of Music at 423-439-4276.

Dada Cabaret to perform Saturday

Dada Cabaret pays tribute to teenage angst and Weltschmerz (melancholy or world-weariness) on Saturday, Sept. 17, when the eclectic chamber ensemble presents “Camp Dada: I Still Know What You Did Last Summer” at 7:30 p.m. at the Willow Tree Coffeehouse and Music Room, 216 E. Main St.

This show features newly arranged tunes and fan favorites for tenor, oboe, tuba, keyboard and toy piano, interspersed with the narration of Andrew Ford.

Dada Cabaret seeks to break the divide between audience and performer with its unique musical combination of oboe, tuba, tenor and piano integrated with humorous spoken narrative and elements of theater.

Members of Dada Cabaret include ETSU Department of Music faculty members Heather Killmeyer on oboe, Stephanie Frye on tuba and euphonium, and tenor Alan Stevens, along with local writer and pianist Ford.

“Camp Dada” is free and open to the public. Donations are welcome. The narrative portion of this recital is for mature audiences and not suitable for children. For more information, call the Department of Music at 423-439-4276.