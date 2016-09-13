Happnings in your community

A college fair for students affected by the recent closure of ITT Technical Institute will be held Thursday, Sept. 15, from 2-7 p.m. at Northeast State Community College, 2425 Tenn. Highway 75, Blountville.

For more information, go to www.tn.gov/thec or call 615-741-5293.

Fairview UMC to host breakfast

Fairview United Methodist Church, 878 Tenn. Highway 81 N, will host a country breakfast on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 7-10 a.m.

The menu is bacon, fresh ground sausage, eggs, pancakes, gravy and biscuits and more. The cost is by donation.

Casi Full Gospel to hold ham, chicken dinner

Casi Full Gospel Church will hold a country ham or chicken dinner on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the fellowship hall. The meal will include “all the trimmings.”

The cost is $10 and $5 for children 10 and under. Proceeds will go toward the church’s annual Song Revival.

The church is located off Tenn. Highway 107 in the South Central community. For information, call 257-6713.