Happenings in your community

The friends of Unicoi County High School class of 1970 are having a picnic on Sunday, Sept. 25, from 2-5 p.m., at The National Fish Hatchery covered pavilion. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be provided.

Bring chairs, a covered dish and a 2 liter soft drink. RSVP to Elizabeth Dayton Yarber by Sept. 17 at 423-743-6249.

Friday Night Dance set at center

Citizens are invited to put on their dancing shoes and join Senior Services on Friday, Sept. 16, to dance the night away with the Eddie Skelton Band.

Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will host the Friday Night Dance from 7-10 p.m. Admission is $5 per person. A Silver Sneakers discount is available for eligible members who pre-register and pay before noon the day of the dance.

Register in person at the MPCC Senior Services desk. For more information, call 423-434-6237.

UAW retirees group to meet

The Johnson City, Tennessee, United Auto Workers Retirees will hold its monthly meeting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Pipefitters Union Hall, 655 Watauga Road in Watauga.

All UAW retirees are invited to attend. Bring your spouse or a friend and join the group for fellowship and coffee. For more information, call 423-727-7393, 423-772-4777 or 423-743-8778.

Tractor Supply to hold pet appreciation event

Tractor Supply Co., 4534 Bristol Highway, will hold the main event of its Pet Appreciation Week on Saturday, Sept. 17, with pet adoptions, samples, giveaways and more.

The week is set for Sept. 14-18. Saturday’s event, which is open to the public and all leashed, friendly pets, also includes vaccinations and animal training.

For more on the events, call 423-854-9057.

Library to offer computer class

A free Microsoft Word Computer Class will be held at the Gray Library on Thursday, Sept. 15, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. The class is open to all adults.

Bring your laptop or request to use one of the library's laptops when you register. Come by or call the front desk to register at 423-477-1550.

Health Resources Center offers programs

The Health Resources Center at the Mall at Johnson City will ofer the following programs:

• “Acupuncture Answers,” Monday, Sept. 12, 5:30-6:30 p.m. The speaker is Michelle Bouton, licensed acupuncturist. Acupuncture has been used for thousands of years and modern research continues to prove its efficacy. Learn more about this low-risk, highly effective therapy and how it promotes the body's own mechanism to heal itself.

• “Taste It Tuesdays,” Tuesday, Sept. 13, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The presenter is Crystal West, RDN, LDN. Drop by to try out some tasty samples and take home recipes. Heart & Soul recipes offered with no cooking demo. This is a drop-in session. No registration is required.

• “How Diabetes Affects Your Body,” Wednesday, Sept. 14, 5-6 p.m. The speaker is Teri Hurt, RN, CDE. Understand the effects that diabetes has on the body and the risks associated with complications. Learn ways to deal with those complications.

• “Lab Work,” Saturday, Sept. 17, 7:30-9 a.m. No food or drink (except water) for 8-12 hours before the test. Call for an appointment time and cost. You can choose from the following options: coronary risk panel, liver panel, A1c, TSH or PSA. Cash or check only.

Unless noted, registration is required. Call 1-844-488-STAR (7827) to register.

EMS conference set at ETSU

East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine students will host their annual conference this year in memory of a member of the Class of 2015 who died in 2012.

Quillen’s Emergency Medicine Interest Group will host the Emergency Medical Services Experiential Team Based Learning and Simulation conference on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Quillen College of Medicine’s Stanton-Gerber Hall on the VA Campus.

The conference is a unique learning experience that brings together highly skilled EMS providers and other emergency personnel from all over the region to work on skills and gain knowledge through hands-on simulation and experience.

The event is being held in memory of Matt Bailey, who was a Quillen medical student as well as an emergency medical technician. Bailey would have graduated from medical school in 2015, but died from a severe asthma attack in 2012.

To register to attend the conference, or for more information, visit www.ems-xtls.com, or email event coordinators at quillenemig@gmail.com.

Elizabethton center to host breakfast buffet

A breakfast buffet will be held Friday, Sept. 16, from 7-10 a.m. at the Elizabethton Senior Center, 428 E. G St.

The menu features biscuits, gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, pancakes, juice and coffee. The cost is $7. Carry-outs are available.

The Roan Mountaineers from the ETSU bluegrass program will perform from 8:30-10 a.m.

Center to hold breakfast fundraiser

The 10th annual Pancake Breakfast fundraiser for the Child Study Center at East Tennessee State University is set for Saturday, Sept. 17, from 8-10 a.m. at Applebee’s Restaurant, 2100 N. Roan St.

Pancakes and all the trimmings will be prepared by CSC parents and staff, who will also host, bus tables and wash dishes.

The $5 tickets for the breakfast may be purchased from CSC staff and families or at the door. All proceeds support the purchase of CSC classroom supplies and materials.

For more information or to purchase advance tickets, call the CSC at 423-439-4887.

Officers chapter to meet in Greeneville

The Mountain Empire Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the General Morgan Inn in Greeneville.

The speaker will be Allen Jackson, retired from the Air Force and a historian. He will be telling us about a local Greeneville veteran who gave his life in WWII.

A meal will be served at a cost of $27 per person. For information and reservations, the latter due by Thursday, Sept. 15, call LCDR Tom Shafer at 423-426-1416.

Roe to hold Academy Day

U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, M.D., R-1st, announced he will host the 7th Annual Military Service Academy Day on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m.-noon at Walters State Community College in Morristown. Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Roe will host the 7th annual Military Service Academy Day to assist those interested in applying for any U.S. Service Academy. Those who attend will have an opportunity to speak with representatives from the United States Air Force Academy, United States Coast Guard Academy, United States Merchant Marine Academy, United States Military Academy, United States Naval Academy and Army, Navy and Air Force ROTC.

State residents between the ages of 17-23 may apply to any of the four service academies if they meet eligibility requirements in leadership, physical aptitude, scholarship and character.

Tennesseans interested in being nominated to one of the four Academies for the Class of 2021 should apply by Nov. 1. The nomination packet can be found on Roe’s website at http://bit.ly/2caJKHy.

Roe will make nominations to the academies of the most qualified candidates by December 31, 2016. Applicants are encouraged to submit applications to the First Congressional District Office as well as the offices of Sens. Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker to better their chances of receiving a nomination. For more, contact Roe’s office at 423-247-8161 or email Tracie.OHara@mail.house.gov.

Genealogy help night set

The Watauga Association of Genealogists will host a genealogy help night in the Tennessee Room at the Johnson City Public Library, 100 W. Millard St., on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 6:30 p.m.

WAGS members will be there to assist you in your search. For more information, visit the organization’s website at www.wagsnetn.org.

Library hosting adult coloring program

The Johnson City Public Library is hosting an adult coloring program each Thursday at 2 and 6:30 p.m. in the Buffalo Mountain Room on the second floor throughout the fall.

The library provides pre-printed designs in simple to complex styles along with colored pencils, markers and other materials. Participants are welcome to bring their own art supplies as well.

Many people are discovering the stress-relieving benefits of engaging in this easy, fun activity. Registration is recommended, but not required.

To learn more about these and other upcoming events, visit the library’s events calendar at www.jcpl.net/events. For more information or to register, call 423-434-4454.

Happy Valley Class of 1971 to reunite

The Happy Valley High School Class of 1971 will be having a 45-year class reunion at noon on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Smokehouse Barbeque on the Milligan Highway.

For more information, call Debbie Reynolds Killen at 423-753-2389 or Amanda McKeehan Holt at 423-542-8946. Everyone is welcome.

Talent show auditions set

Northeast State’s Music and Choral Program will hold preliminary auditions Sept. 12 and 13 for its fourth annual Northeast State’s Got Talent show. The event is part of the College’s annual Because of You Campaign to raise scholarship funds.

The auditions will be held at 6:30 pm in the Wellmont Regional Center for the Performing Arts, next to the Tri-Cities Regional Airport. A non-refundable registration fee of $10 is required for individuals and $25 for groups. The show welcomes entrants from the community as well as Northeast State’s faculty, staff, and students.

The winners of the auditions will advance to the final talent show on Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. in the center. Cash prizes will be given: 1st place $200, 2nd place $125, 3rd place $100.

Honorable Mention Awards will be given in the following age categories: 12 and under, 13-17, 18 and older. Admission to the show is $2 for students and $10 for adults. All proceeds benefit the program’s Performing Arts Scholarship.

For more information, contact Tawana Teague at 423-354-5164 or tcteague@northeaststate.edu.

Unicoi Class of 1966 sets reunion

Alumni of the Unicoi County High School Class of 1966 will hold their 50th Class Reunion the weekend of Oct. 7-9.

The weekend will begin with a check-in and family greeting time with lemonade and cookies at the A.R. Brown House at 241 S. Main Ave., just across from the First Baptist Church on Friday, Oct 7, from 1-4 p.m. A weekend schedule and T-shirts that have been pre-ordered can be picked up at that time or on Saturday between 10 a.m-noon.

Class members who have not yet registered or ordered a royal blue shirt, featuring a drawing of the old high school building, should do so by contacting either Twerpy Stromberg (423-743-5795) or Michael Phillips (423-914-2913) immediately. The final deadline for shirt orders will be Sept. 16 and there will not be extra shirts at the reunion.

On Saturday, Oct. 8, at 1 p.m., there will be a reception for the class at the new Unicoi County High School Commons Area. There will be refreshments, a dedication and unveiling of a large photo of the old high school and a tour of the new school. Please enter from the back of the school. Other activities are scheduled.

If you are a 1966 graduate of UCHS and have not yet registered, contact Stromberg or Phillips at the numbers above as soon as possible.