Bristol gearing up for Rhythm & Roots Reunion

Since that first festival in 2001, Rhythm & Roots has continued to grow, both in the number of stages, number of musical acts, genres of music and the number of people who attend.

The lineup for this year’s festival, coming up Sept. 16-18, features dozens of musical acts — both well known and some just getting a good start — over the three-day event that straddles the Tennessee and Virginia state line.

“We have some favorites who are returning and lots of new folks,” Baker said. “Fortunately we can find artists who are under the radar. When you come to Bristol Rythmn & Roots you’ll discover the next big thing. We’re very excited about Anderson East, who is an amazing artist and his career is definitely on the way up. Hayes Carll is also coming, and we’re really excited about Honey Honey.”

There are also headliner artists, such as Marty Stuart, who will “have a big announcement during the festival and we’re really excited about it,” Baker said. “He’s a big supporter of Bristol and a big supporter of Carter Fold.”

Baker said festival attendees can plan their weekend using the Bristol Rhythm & Roots mobile app, but she suggested they download it and plan their concerts before the weekend starts.

“Our new mobile app is very effective in helping in the planning process; you can create your own schedule on the app. Just put a star by the artist you want to see and it will send you a reminder 15 minutes before the act,” Baker said. “There’s an enthusiasm and energy to the festival that’s very fast paced. It only happens once a year. We do our best to book artists for more than one set, although headliners are harder to do that with.”

Some people stake out their spot at one stage and stay there all weekend while others hop from stage to stage to catch the singers they want to hear, Baker said.

“We try to not worry about the weather because we can’t control it. The good thing about festival people is they come prepared. We’re in a downtown urban area where people can get inside if they need to, but we tell people to be prepared. Bring sunscreen, water, stay hydrated, pack a jacket, bring an umbrella if they think they need to,” Baker said. “Most music festival people are hard core and they know to do that.”

It’s not too late to get tickets, but Charlene Baker, communications director, said it’s best go get that little detail out of the way and get your weekend planned.

“It is too late to have wristbands mailed to them, but if they do buy tickets online, they can print that confirmation off and take it to the gate,” Baker said. Wristband tickets can also be purchased at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, located at 520 Birthplace of Country Music Way, Bristol, Va.

“If they purchase at the museum, I’d suggest they do that prior to the festival,” but she added that purchasing online and presenting a printed confirmation at the gate might be preferable. And while there are multiple entrances throughout the festival area, there are only specific ones that can exchange those printed confirmations for wristbands.

For folks who want to attend, but don’t want to pay full price, there is an opportunity for a free one-day pass and event T-shirt, Baker said.

“We are still accepting volunteers” for various activities throughout the weekend, she said. “We hope everybody will come help us. Generally, if you sign up for a five-hour shift you get a one-day pass and a free T-shirt. We have volunteers who work general areas, or you can specify to be on our green team, beverage gardens” or children’s activities. Anyone working a beverage garden must be at least 21 years of age, she said.

For more information, visit www.birthplaceofcountrymusic.org/festival/ where you can find a festival schedule, map and other helpful tips.