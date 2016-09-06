Happenings in your community

East Tennessee State University will hold a Remembrance Ceremony at 7 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, in the Quad area next to the ETSU Veterans Memorial.

The ceremony is held in honor of those who perished during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

The ETSU Department of Military Science is sponsoring the brief event, which will include lowering the American flag to half-staff and a moment of silence.

For more information, call the ETSU Department of Military Science at 423-439-4269.

Woman’s Club to meet Friday

The Johnson City Woman’s Club will meet Friday, Sept. 9, at the Blackthorn Club at 10:30 a.m. with lunch at noon.

A musical program willl be presented by Rebecca Myers. The cost of the lunch is $14.

Marsh holding Patriot Day blood drive

Marsh Regional Blood Center is holding the 11th Annual Patriot Day Blood Drive on Friday, Sept. 9, at Bass Pro Shops located in the Pinnacle in Bristol from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. One name will be drawn from among donors to win VIP tickets to the Battle at Bristol football game.

The location for this year is a change from the traditional location at Bristol Motor Speedway. The change is due to preparations for the game and a need for space at BMS.

The first 100 donors at this drive will receive a goody bag with BMS items, free food certificates and special offers from area vendors. All donors will receive a limited edition “Never Forget” T-shirt, while supplies last.

In order to safely give blood, you must meet the following basic donor-eligibility requirements. Prospective donors must: Eat a well-balanced meal within four to six hours of your donation; weigh at least 110 pounds; be at least 17 years old — individuals who are 17 years old must provide written parental consent when donating on a mobile blood drive; and be generally healthy — you should not have a cold, sore throat, fever, flu or fever blisters within three days of your donation. If you don’t feel well, you should not give.

For more information about blood donation, call 423-408-7500 or visit www.marshblood.com.

ETSU to test notification system

East Tennessee State University will test its emergency notification systems on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 9:35 a.m.

The systems include an outdoor warning siren system with five speakers on the ETSU main campus and the VAMC campus, a GoldAlert emergency text message service, an alert on the ETSU homepage and social media channels, a public address unit in selected campus buildings and an alert on ETSU network computers.

ETSU’s outdoor siren system will sound at 9:35 a.m. Once it begins, GoldAlert, the ETSU alert website, and the PA system will be activated. The outdoor warning system will include a siren wail followed by the message, “Attention. This is a test of the ETSU Emergency Alert System. This is only a test.” During this process, no action on behalf of ETSU students and employees is required.

ETSU’s mass notification systems were installed in 2008. Students, faculty and staff may register for ETSU’s emergency text message service by visiting https://www.getrave.com/login/etsu and click the “Register” link.

For more information, call 423-439-6114.

Best is Yet to Come set at center

Senior Services at Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will host The Best is Yet to Come for ages 50 and older on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

From 5:30-7:30 p.m., presenters Lori Hamilton, Food City registered nurse, and Andrea Daniels, Walters State Community College exercise instructor, will discuss healthy aging, demonstrate chair exercises and more.

Cost is $5, and pre-registration is required by Saturday, Sept. 10. Snacks will be provided. For more information and to pre-register, call 423-434-6237 or 423-434-6235.

New Victory UMC to host breakfast

New Victory United Methodist Church, 682 New Victory Road in Telford, will host a country breakfast in the fellowship hall on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 8-10 a.m.

The meal will consist of eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuits, gravy, juice, coffee and more. The cost is $7 for adults and $4 for children. Carry-outs are available.