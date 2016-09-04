Tree Streets Yard Sale a bargain for charities

In the last 27 years, what started as a handful of neighbors making a few extra bucks has grown into a community-wide event, with more than 200 sellers and more than 15,000 shoppers crammed into 35 blocks.

In addition to private sales, some nonprofit groups hold fundraisers during the annual neighborhood market, making thousands for their causes.

On Friday morning, a storage container was dropped off in front of Gwen Hunter’s home at 512 W. Maple St. That afternoon, a collection of gently used clothes, knickknacks and other donated items started to amass.

Hunter, the Tree Streets Yard Sale Director, has hosted a fundraiser for P.E.O. Higher Education for Women at her house for the last 20 years.

Part of the international organization’s Chapter AQ, she organizes the yearly yard sale benefit, which brings in as much as $5,000 to help support the P.E.O.’s loan fund, scholarships and college.

Hunter’s daughter was the recipient of one of the international organization’s low-interest loans. Another chapter member works in East Tennessee State University’s nursing program, and regularly recommends students for scholarship.

“Our chapter has about 30 really active members,” Hunter said. “When we and all of our friends donate items, we have a lot of things to sell.”

Through the week leading up to the Sept. 10 sale, the group’s members and other volunteers will sort and price the items packed into the storage container. Hunter’s yard, and some of her neighbor’s yards, end up looking like department stores, with sections for clothing, housewares and the like.

She said by Tuesday morning, it will probably look like she’s been evicted, with tables full of household items stacked in front of her house.

Some of the members are well-versed in collectibles, and help with researching and appraising anything that might have considerable value, Hunter said. Otherwise, prices for regular items are loosely estimated.

Hunter said one year, she tossed an unimpressive, mismatched yellow teapot into the sale pile, but it was dug out by a sister — a title used among P.E.O. members — and carefully dusted off.

“It didn’t go with anything I had, I think it had been inherited from a family member, and I thought it was rather ugly,” she said. “I put it in the yard sale for $1, but one of my sisters recognized it and did a little research, and it ended up selling for $30.”

The annual fundraiser is a boon for the women supported by the P.E.O., but Hunter said she also considers the sale a win for the buyers.

“We’re also selling good, quality items at reasonable prices,” she said. “We get those things that people aren’t using back into circulation, to people who need good things. We’re helping our neighbors who may need a real bargain on some things.”

Organized by the South Side Neighborhood Organization, the Tree Streets Yard Sale is contained within the area surrounded by University Parkway, West Walnut Street and South Roan Street.

Some sellers also set up booths for homemade food and drinks, and restaurants on Walnut Street are open during the event. The neighborhood group provides public restrooms in Veterans Park near South Side School.

For more information,visit the South Side Neighborhood Organization website at www.tree-streets.com.