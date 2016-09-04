Science Hill High School class of 1951 celebrates 65th reunion

Sixty-five years ago this past June, the students completed their degrees and said farewell to each other. Some headed off to college, while others obtained further training in their chosen professions — a few also married their life partners immediately, while a few had already chosen to serve their country in the Korean War, not even waiting to graduate.

Others waited until they had completed college before joining one of the Armed Services. Some became professional men and women in medicine, the law, teaching, religion, scientists and leaders.